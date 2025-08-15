Broadway International Film Festival Opens 18th Edition August 15–17 at Gardena City Hall

Three-day program to feature international films, VIP guests, industry panels, and a Peruvian cultural celebration.

The festival continues to bring diverse voices and global stories to our community, fostering cultural exchange through the art of film.” — Emilio Vega

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broadway International Film Festival (BIFFLA) will take place from August 15 to 17, 2025, at Gardena City Hall (1700 West 162nd Street, Gardena, CA). The 18th edition will present international films, VIP events, cultural celebrations, and industry programming. Organizers state that all proceeds will benefit Pico Union Hope, a California nonprofit since 2017 and a 501(c)(3) organization since 2020, supporting families affected by immigration enforcement actions and providing food to those in need.

Founded by Emilio Vega, BIFFLA has become a meeting place for film professionals and audiences worldwide, offering a three-day celebration of cinema and culture.

Event Schedule & Highlights

Friday, August 15

Dignitaries include MCs Sandra Chavarria Catruz and Keyla Wood, along with special guests such as Mayor Tascha Cerda of Gardena, Peru’s Consul General Jaime Casafranca, Vice Consul of Honduras Fernando Flores, APIC President Victor Escobar, Milagros Lizárraga (founder of Peruvian Village), and Patricia Lara Ladd, an Amazon bestselling author of "Negocios con Propósito," among others.

Saturday, August 16

Industry Panel: “The Present and Future of Cinema” from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Panelists include Jerry Velasco (former El Monte Mayor), Vance Owen (entertainment attorney), John F. Estrada (NBC Universal), Patricia Lara Ladd (author- Businesswoman), Carlos Melendez (filmmaker), and Natalia Fuentealba (casting director).

Full day of international film screenings.

Sunday, August 17

Peruvian Cultural Celebration at 1:00 p.m.

The event features Peruvian cuisine, film screenings, and special guests, including Peruvian Consul Jaime Rafael Casafranca, Milagros Lizárraga, founder of Peruvian Village, and Patricia Lara Ladd, who will present her Amazon bestseller, “Negocios con Propósito.”

Featured Peruvian films include “La Llamada” (directed by Abraham Morales and Flor de Maria Chahua), “Miracle in the Highlands” (directed by Rubén Inzúán), and “Un Mundo para Julius” (directed by Rossana Díaz Costa).

BIFFLA 2025: Key Features

-International and Oscar-qualifying film screenings

-VIP and sponsor ceremonies

-Industry panel discussions

-Red carpet events and award presentations

-Day 3 Peruvian cultural celebration

Featured BIFFLA 2025 Films

-Qotzuñi: People of the Lake — Oscar-qualifying short documentary; Grand Jury Prize winner at DOC NYC 2024

-Before the Dawn — Nominated for Best Narrative at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards; awarded Best European Music Video at ÉCU in Paris

-The Miracle of Basilio — Drama set in Peru during the rise of the Shining Path, exploring love, survival, and resilience amid political unrest

About BIFFLA

Established in 2007 by Emilio Vega, the Broadway International Film Festival Los Angeles serves as a platform for global independent cinema, addressing social issues, encouraging diversity, and fostering cross-border collaborations. The festival also contributes to revitalizing Los Angeles’ historic Broadway district, honoring the state’s cinematic legacy while celebrating emerging talent.

Event Details (At a Glance)

-Who: Emilio Vega, Founder of BIFFLA

-What: 2025 Broadway International Film Festival

-When: August 15–17, 2025

-Where: Gardena City Hall, 1700 West 162nd Street, Gardena, CA

-Why: Proceeds benefit Pico Union Hope

Tickets & Information

-Festival website: https://www.biff-la.com/

-Tickets: https://biffla.ticketsauce.com/

-Phone: (213) 989-1595



