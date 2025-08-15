PositiveSingles Launches 'Verified-Only' Interaction Setting for Premium Members

New privacy option empowers Premium members to connect exclusively with verified profiles, strengthening trust and control in their dating experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles® , the world’s largest dating platform for people living with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), has been fostering trusted and stigma-free dating for over two decades. Now, the platform is giving its Premium members more control than ever before with the release of its latest privacy feature, “Verified-Only” Interaction. This new option allows members to choose to interact solely with verified users, adding greater confidence and control to their dating journey.Located in the Privacy Settings menu, the feature enables Premium members to activate a filter that limits interactions to members who have completed the verification process. Members can choose to enable it at any time, giving them full control over creating a more selective and tailored interaction experience.Without this option, some members have expressed concerns about receiving large numbers of winks, likes, or messages from profiles they know little about. The new setting helps address these worries by helping members connect with verified profiles that can lead to more authentic connections and meaningful interactions.For many people living with STDs, privacy plays a central role in building meaningful connections. Sharing personal health information is an act of trust, and members often value knowing that their potential matches are genuine and committed to authentic interactions. The “Verified-Only” setting supports this by fostering a verified community where interactions are based on mutual confidence and shared intentions.“Privacy, authenticity, and genuine connections have always been central to the PositiveSingles experience,” said Michael C, Product Manager at PositiveSingles. “The ‘Verified-Only’ setting empowers our Premium members to take control over who they interact with, making it easier to build relationships in an environment built on trust.”This update complements a range of existing privacy tools available to PositiveSingles members, including private albums that can be shared selectively, anonymous STD Q&A for discreet health discussions, and anonymous profile browsing for added discretion. Together, these features support a community where members can connect with confidence and mutual understanding.For more information, visit https://www.positivesingles.com Available on both the App Store and Google Play. Download here:iOS app: https://app.appsflyer.com/id1419085637?pid=pspr Android app: https://app.appsflyer.com/com.stddating.positivesingles?pid=pspr About PositiveSinglesPositiveSingles is the largest and most trusted dating platform for people living with STDs, including herpes, HPV, HIV, and more. Since its founding in 2001, PositiveSingles has been dedicated to creating a stigma-free environment where members can feel confident, supported, and empowered to start dating again with people who understand their experiences.

