The Middle East's Water and Climate Crisis: Lessons from Iran, Iraq, and the Gulf

In this episode of Middle East Focus, host Alistair Taylor is joined by climate, energy, and sustainability expert Karim Elgendy to examine the growing water and climate crisis across the Middle East. They explore how climate change, mismanagement, and regional politics are straining already scarce resources — from Iran’s looming water shortages to Iraq’s power grid collapse and the Gulf’s dependence on desalination. The conversation also looks at prospects for regional cooperation, the role of technology, and the difficult balance between development and environmental sustainability.

This episode was recorded on Tuesday, August 12th.