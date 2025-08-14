Minnesota DNR adds new exhibits and demonstrations to 2025 State Fair lineup (published August 14, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ building and surrounding grounds at the Minnesota State Fair (which runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1) will feature a new exhibit, demonstrations and activities in addition to popular annual attractions.

The DNR’s iconic State Fair log building opened 91 years ago in 1934, and its grounds provide fairgoers with a unique opportunity to experience and learn about nature and wildlife among State Fair carnival rides and food stands.

Breaking Barriers accessibility exhibit

Learn about a variety of resources that make Minnesota’s public lands more accessible to all users, including all-terrain track chairs, accessible hunting blinds and more.

Native bird songs interactive exhibit

Hear calls of dozens of Minnesota native birds at an interactive display by Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine.

Revamped fire prevention cabin

Walk through an all-new exhibit in the fire prevention building, interact with new displays to learn about preventing wildfires, and take a photo with Smokey Bear at his new forested night sky backdrop.

Core shack

Learn about the DNR’s Hibbing Drill Core Library, one of the largest geologic research facilities in North America. See boxes of bedrock core on display and find out what can be learned by studying bedrock buried deep underground.

Bat house display

View bat houses up close and learn about bats in Minnesota.

Some of the perennial DNR favorites visitors can enjoy include:

Visiting the outdoor fish pond and listening to daily talks about Minnesota fish species (every quarter to the hour from 9:45 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

Asking questions about the state’s natural resources and outdoor recreation experience and getting answers from DNR staff at the Information Booth

Climbing the 65-foot fire tower for a panoramic view of the fairgrounds

Taking a picture in front of giant butterfly wings, in a giant hiking boot or with Smokey Bear

Enjoying music or a presentation at an outdoor stage

Shopping at the Parks and Trails Nature Store

The Minnesota DNR Building and surrounding grounds are located at the corner of Carnes Ave. and Nelson St. The building is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the fair.

For more information on DNR at the state fair and a complete schedule of events, visit the DNR website.