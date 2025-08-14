DNR seeks input on proposed fur farm rules (published August 14, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on new rules proposed for licensed fur farms in the state. The proposed rules aim to strengthen standards for animal containment and disease testing and reporting, clarify requirements for carcass and waste disposal, and establish protocols for the transportation of live animals and animal products.

The proposed changes are designed to reduce the risk of disease spreading between farmed and wild animals, ensure humane care standards, and strengthen the state’s ability to respond to potential outbreaks. This work is part of a broader legislative effort to update regulations for fur farms, game farms and feral swine.

The draft rules were developed with input from a diverse working group that included fur farming industry representatives, animal advocacy organizations and state agencies to ensure a balanced and informed approach. These draft rules are for discussion purposes only and are intended solely to share additional details about how the rules are being developed. They should not be viewed as the agency’s final position on any issue.

Members of the public can participate by: