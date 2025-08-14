When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Fromi USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FROMI USA of New York, NY is recalling 12 Cases of Brie Royal Faucon 1kg, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg was distributed to Cheese Plate Park Slope LLC, located at 400 7th Avenue, 11215 Brooklyn NY. The recalled cheese was then cut and sold to customers from Cheese Plate Brooklyn - Park Slope LLC., and Cheese Plate Brooklyn : Carroll Gardens from 07/24/2025 through 08/13/2025.

The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg is made from pasteurized cow’s milk and is packed 2 units/case. Each cheese is placed in a wooden box. Brie Royal Faucon 1kg is a bulk product that can be sold either whole or cut into portions. Lot number:615 appears on both the wooden box of each cheese and the case.

The recall was initiated after the foreign manufacturer of this cheese was notified by its health authorities of the potential contamination of some of its products with Listeria monocytogenes . No illnesses have been reported to date related to the consumption of this product within the United States.

Consumers who have purchased The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg or cut portions are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at: +1 212 583 4920 from 9 am to 5 pm EST Monday - Friday.