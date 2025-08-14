Nu Dai Wellness Opens Premier Addiction Treatment Center in Orange County

Nu Dai Wellness launches its premier Orange County center, offering personalized, holistic, and evidence-based care for lasting recovery.

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nu Dai Wellness , a cutting-edge Southern California addiction treatment provider, proudly announces the grand opening of its new facility in Mission Viejo, located in the heart of Orange County. The center offers an innovative blend of individualized detox residential treatment , and holistic wellness services designed to guide individuals toward lasting recovery.Nu Dai Wellness sets a new standard in addiction care by combining evidence-based therapies, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and support for 12-step and secular recovery groups such as SMART Recovery and Refuge Recovery. The facility’s serene and thoughtfully designed environment fosters healing and personal growth, addressing the whole person.Nu Dai Wellness is dedicated to transforming the recovery experience by combining evidence-based treatment with holistic wellness practices. The center provides compassionate, personalized care to support each individual’s unique journey toward healing and renewal.The new detox and residential treatment center in Mission Viejo offers an extensive range of services, including individual and group therapy, medication management, and innovative options such as brain mapping and peptide therapies. Complementing these treatments are holistic modalities like adventure therapy, equine therapy, yoga, sound baths, Reiki, sauna, cold plunge therapies, and nutrition counseling, all aimed at restoring balance and vitality. Nu Dai Wellness also recognizes the critical role families play in recovery. Their comprehensive family program provides education and support to help rebuild and strengthen relationships during the healing process.Conveniently located at 26821 Estanciero Drive, Mission Viejo, Nu Dai Wellness accepts most major insurance plans, offering same-day admissions to those seeking help.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.