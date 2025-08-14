Submit Release
Lane closure in Kula for slope and shoulder repair work

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that one lane on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) between Kulalani Drive and ʻĀinakula Road in Kula, will be closed for slope and shoulder repair work.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 22, the southbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Kula-slope-graphic-.jpg

The work includes slope protection, drainage improvements, paving and installation of curbing. Work on the project is expected to last through the middle of November.

The work schedule may change weekly and will be updated in our weekly lane closures list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Please follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

