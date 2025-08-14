New Zealand Entrepreneur Alfie Robertson Announces Global Expansion of Amplify Amid Creator Economy Boom

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global creator economy surges past an estimated $250 billion in market value, New Zealand-born entrepreneur Alfie Robertson is positioning his edu-tech content company, Amplify, for international growth. The company announced plans to open a new office in Bondi, Australia, and launch a creator-focused video editing platform designed to lower the barrier to professional content creation.

Amplify, founded by Robertson, blends technology and community to help creators turn ideas into scalable content. The company offers both digital tools and in-person networking opportunities, a dual approach Robertson says will be vital as the industry matures.

“The world is moving online faster than ever,” said Robertson. “But real connection still matters. Amplify is about helping creators not only grow their audience but build meaningful relationships and businesses that last.”

From Vineyard to Visionary

Robertson’s entrepreneurial journey began far from the spotlight. At 15, he worked in a vineyard for $15.95 an hour before realizing that trading time for money would never bring true freedom. Over the past several years, he has built multiple brands, including Amplify and Purebody, leveraging consistent content creation and strategic systems rather than relying on viral moments.

“I built my life through content and now help others do the same,” Robertson said. “The creator economy isn’t just about views — it’s about ownership, freedom, and building something you don’t need to escape from.”

Meeting the Demand of a Fast-Growing Industry

According to Goldman Sachs, the global creator economy is expected to grow to $480 billion by 2027. Robertson believes the next wave of successful creators will be those who combine authenticity with strategic execution. Amplify’s upcoming video editing platform is aimed at removing technical roadblocks for creators, enabling them to produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently.

In addition to technology, Amplify will host quarterly offsite events across Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. These gatherings will connect creators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, fostering collaboration in what is often an isolated career path.

A Playbook Built on Experience

Unlike many in the coaching and consulting space, Robertson has personally scaled multiple brands from the ground up. His methods have helped creators achieve six-figure monthly revenues, and he attributes that success to combining mindset, systems, and community.

“Most people underestimate how long it takes to succeed,” Robertson noted. “Self-doubt and inconsistency kill more dreams than failure ever will. My role is to give creators the tools, systems, and environment to keep showing up until it works.”

Looking Ahead

With a new office set to open in Bondi and the launch of its tech platform later this year, Amplify is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for creator-focused services. Robertson’s vision extends beyond individual success stories — he wants to see creators recognized as legitimate entrepreneurs driving economic growth.

“The future belongs to creators who lead with honesty, value, and transparency,” Robertson said. “We’re here to equip them with everything they need to thrive in this new economy.”

About Amplify

Amplify is an edu-tech content company dedicated to helping creators grow their audience, income, and impact. Combining cutting-edge technology with in-person networking experiences, Amplify empowers the next generation of creators to build sustainable, profitable businesses.

