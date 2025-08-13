Guy A. Van Baalen Appointed as Acting U.S. Trustee for Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands

Guy A. Van Baalen has been appointed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands (Region 21). Van Baalen replaces Mary Ida Townson, who is resigning August 16 after four years of distinguished service to the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP).

Van Baalen joined the USTP in 1989 as an attorney in the field office in Buffalo, New York, and has held several leadership roles. Since 2019, he has served as the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of the office in Tampa, Florida, and he will remain in that position while overseeing Region 21. For the previous 23 years, he was the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of the office in Utica, New York, and he has held the same position in an acting capacity in other USTP offices in Florida and New York. In addition to his other duties, Van Baalen serves on a working group supporting the USTP’s oversight and supervision of small business reorganizations filed under subchapter V of chapter 11.

Van Baalen received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany and a law degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

The Executive Office for U.S. Trustees made the announcement.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 88 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.