Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest and Felony Charges Against Nursing Assistant for Alleged Sexual Assault of Three Elderly Patients in Northern California

MONTEREY – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest and filing of felony charges against Paul Nkoy Lumbi, Jr. for the alleged sexual assault of three elderly patients at Forest Hill Manor, a nursing home in Pacific Grove, while working as a certified nursing assistant.

“Caregivers have a responsibility to treat those in their care with compassion and dignity,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Sexual assault is always unacceptable and assaulting an individual during one of the most vulnerable and difficult periods of their life reaches a new low. At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to fighting against all forms of elder abuse and sexual misconduct.”

A felony complaint has been filed in Monterey County Superior Court, charging Lumbi with multiple felony counts related to the sexual assault of three victims, including forcible lewd acts on a dependent adult, forcible rape, and rape of a person incapable of giving consent.

Prior to being employed at Forest Hill Manor, Lumbi worked at other facilities throughout Monterey County and is currently employed by Cypress Ridge Care Center. Anyone with information regarding accusations of sexual misconduct by Lumbi are encouraged to submit a complaint to the Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse at oag.ca.gov/dmfea/reporting.

The California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse (DMFEA) works to protect Californians by investigating and prosecuting those responsible for abuse and neglect of elderly and dependent adults and those who perpetrate fraud on the Medi-Cal program.

The Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $69,244,976 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of California. FY 2025 is from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.