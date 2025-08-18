World Food Prize Foundation Recognizes Meds & Food for Kids’ Founder Among 2025 Top Agri-Food Pioneers

Patricia B. Wolff, MD, founder of Meds & Food for Kids is the first and only physician to be named a Top Agri-Food Pioneer by the World Food Prize Foundation Pediatrician and founder of Meds & Food for Kids, Patricia B. Wolff, MD, in her early years in Haiti. Dr. Wolff and team developed an internationally recognized model to locally produce Medika Mamba ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to treat severe acute malnutrition A team of nearly 90 Haitians manage and operate Meds & Food for Kids’ modern, solar-powered factory, producing and providing last-mile delivery of ready-to-use therapeutic (RUTF) and supplemental foods to treat and prevent malnutrition.

Changemakers Forging a New Future for Food and Driving Impact Where It Matters Most

This well-deserved recognition of Dr. Wolff’s early vision and lifelong work comes at a time when the international development community needs solutions that deliver practical, achievable results.” — Chris Greene, CEO of Meds & Food for Kids

CAP-HAITIEN, HAITI, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Food Prize Foundation has named Patricia B. Wolff, MD, founder of Meds & Food for Kids (MFK), to the 2025 Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) . Dr. Wolff is the first and only physician to be recognized, and is among this year’s 39 visionary scientists, farmers, policy advisors, entrepreneurs, and humanitarians honored for driving bold and innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges in global food security.“The 2025 TAP list showcases the extraordinary diversity, talent, and resolve of individuals working across borders and disciplines to build a more sustainable and just global food system,” said Mashal Husain, president of the World Food Prize Foundation. “In a world facing urgent and interwoven crises, these honorees are fearless changemakers driving impact where it matters most—and offering real hope for the future.”The 2025 cohort represents a network of changemakers intended to be expanded each year to facilitate greater co-learning and collaboration across food systems.“Our entire team is grateful for this international recognition and excited about this opportunity to spark innovation and accelerate adoption of locally led solutions proven to save lives, build resilience, and strengthen the local economy—even in the toughest conditions,” said Dr. Wolff.In a country facing chronic malnutrition and instability, the MFK team has developed an internationally recognized model of sustainable, locally led development that incorporates agricultural innovation, local manufacturing, and nutrition science. MFK produces and provides last-mile delivery of ready-to-use therapeutic (RUTF) and supplemental foods in Haiti.“This well-deserved recognition of Dr. Wolff’s early vision and lifelong work comes at a time when the international development community is searching for innovations that can deliver practical, achievable results,” said Chris Greene, MFK’s chief executive officer. “Effective local solutions like MFK are the most direct way to save children and the best path forward for global food security.”Dr. Wolff founded MFK in 2003 to address the needless suffering and deaths of children from malnutrition that she witnessed in Haiti. As a pediatrician and clinical professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Dr. Wolff was committed to building a transformative agricultural-nutritional model that saves lives today while building sustainable food systems for tomorrow.Dr. Wolff’s innovative model uses peanuts grown by Haitian smallholder farmers, creating a sustainable supply chain while transforming the agricultural economy. Over 22 years, MFK has treated more than one million children and pregnant mothers, and trained 3,800 farmers, while achieving international food safety standards.Meds & Food for Kids’ factory in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, recently welcomed multiple international delegations of development experts, including Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme. They toured MFK’s modern, solar-powered manufacturing facility and met with MFK’s agronomists, clinical outreach teams, and logistics managers to explore how a local economic development model has been proven to work for more than two decades in one of the most chaotic environments in the world.About Meds & Food for KidsBased in Haiti, Meds & Food for Kids (MFK) saves lives and transforms futures by treating malnourished children and mothers, training farmers, and creating jobs. MFK has treated more than one million malnourished children and pregnant and nursing mothers with ready-to-use therapeutic and supplemental foods (Medika Mamba/Plumpy'Nut, Vita Mamba, and Plumpy'Doz) produced at MFK’s factory in Haiti.MFK’s solar-powered factory in Cap-Haitien – managed and operated completely by local staff in Haiti – provides a sustainable solution that interrupts the cycle of poverty, the root cause of hunger. MFK provides education and support to small plot Haitian farmers to increase the quality and yield of their peanut crops, training more than 3,800 farmers.MFK partners with more than 150 clinics, schools, and humanitarian agencies in Haiti, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme.See more information at mfkhaiti.orgB-roll video and interviews from Haiti and US representatives are available on request.

Meds & Food for Kids founder Patricia Wolff, MD and team reflect on treating one million children and mothers to cure and prevent severe acute malnutrition

