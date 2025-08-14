Givens Trainees Shine In DSBF Filly Divisions

HARRINGTON, DE – A pair of Les Givens-trainees won 2 of the 3 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) elimination divisions Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

Donna Messick’s Little Miss Peyton ($2.10, Corey Callahan) scored an easy 1:55.1 win in the first DSBF elimination over Valentina Station and Mad Anne. The Papa Ray filly had no trouble making the lead from post six and cruised to an open length score, her 10th of her career.

In the second division, Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Chad Tate’s Bella Artiste ($2.40, Jim Morand) used a potent stretch kick to reel in pacesetter Proper Lady in the final strides for her 10th career win in 1:57.2. Im Won Last Wiser was third. The Givens-trainee and daughter of Badlands Hanover recorded her 5th win of the season.

The final DSBF filly split went to the Tilted Crown over Mimosa On The Key and Sweetpea Pat in 1:57.1. Co-owned by Leblanc Racing for trainer Steve Lablanc, it was the 4th win for Tilted Crown, a daughter of Royal Mattjesty.

Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule (post time 4:30 p.m.) through July 2.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.