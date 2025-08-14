DSBF Trotters Complete 2nd Leg
HARRINGTON, DE – A quartet of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) $20,000 2nd leg divisions for trotters headlined the Wednesday Harrington Raceway program on a day where temperatures reached near record highs. Jane Dunavant’s Kat’s Fancy ($2.80, Cody Poliseno) impressively won the first split in 1:57.3 over Take It Easy and Peggy’s Girl. Trained by Carlo Poliseno, it was the third straight victory for the daughter of Dusty Winner. Poliseno had a driving triple.
The second filly division went to Nanticoke Racing and Delbert Cain’s Marino Bluestone ($3, Jim Morand), who was a 2:01.4 winner over Holly Lou and Song Master.
Trained by Les Givens, it was the 3rd career win for the Anders Bluestone filly. The Givens barn had 4 wins one night earlier.
In the first division for male trotters, Howard Kauffman and Josh Kaufmann’s Bucky Highway ($11.80, Ross Wolfenden) utilized a stretch surge to notch his 3rd career win in 2:00.3 over I’m Not George and Legend Of Rock. The Iron Mine Bucky gelding notched his 3rd career win.
Stacy Johnson-Stafford’s Yale ($4, Art Stafford Jr.) prevailed in 2:00.4 over Delaware Xactly and Wolfpack Cheddar. Trained by Stafford Jr., it was the 2nd career win for the EL Platinum gelding. Stafford Jr. had 4 wins on the card.
On the undercard, Dreamville Stable’s Dyladmar ($5, Stafford Jr.) was a 1:57.2 winner, and Sam Banks’ Lizzy Lauxmont ($38.80, Cody Poliseno) triumphed in 1:55 in $14,500 winners-over trotting splits.
The top 8 point earners from the eliminations will return to compete in the $110,000 final on July 17. The last week of racing before the break is June 30 – July 2, post time is 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.
