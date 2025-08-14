Landmarks Lit for Social Security 90th Anniversary

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the lighting of State landmarks on August 14 to honor the 90th Anniversary of Social Security, a bedrock federal economic security program which provides financial protection for older adults, individuals with disabilities and families in New York and nationally.

“A great New Yorker and former Governor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, signed Social Security into law 90 years ago, creating a safety net for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to help safeguard and build upon this legacy for older adults and people of all ages in New York State, because your family is my fight.”

President Roosevelt signed Social Security into law on August 14, 1935, to “give some measure of protection to the average citizen and to his family against the loss of a job and against poverty-ridden old age,” the President stated.

According to the Social Security Administration, more than 3.7 million New Yorkers receive Social Security benefits, amounting to $81.9 billion annually. In New York, this includes: retirement benefits to over 2.8 million retired workers and nearly 161,000 spouses and children; survivors benefits for nearly 290,000 individuals; and disabilities benefits to approximately 422,000 disabled workers (as well as 66,000 spouses and children). For many of these individuals, Social Security is the only or primary source of income to pay for food, bills, gas, car insurance, and other needs.

The Governor has been outspoken in her defense of Social Security against federal changes that would hamper access to benefits, joining Senator Kirsten Gillibrand earlier this year to condemn Trump Administration efforts to close Social Security field offices and cut staff who assist beneficiaries.

Social Security is primarily funded through a dedicated payroll tax. Benefits are determined based on an individual's lifetime earnings, years worked, and other factors.

It is just one way that New Yorkers are contributing to the social safety net and economy as they age. According to the New York State Office for the Aging:

Adults 50+ in New York are responsible for approximately $1.8 trillion in federal, state and local taxes (2018), a figure that will quadruple by 2050.

Adults 50+ in New York are 36 percent of the population yet support about 43 percent of federal tax revenue ($1.4 trillion) and 37 percent of state and local tax revenue nationwide ($650 billion).

Adults 50+ in New York contribute $72 billion in state and local taxes (39 percent of total), a contribution that will triple to $255 billion by 2050.

This year marks several historical milestones for federal safety-net programs supporting older adults and families. In addition to the 90th anniversary of Social Security, 2025 is the 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act, Medicaid and Medicare. It is also a banner year in furthering the advancement of programs, policies and investments to strengthen New York’s status as the first designated Age Friendly State.

In the Fiscal Year 2026 State Budget, Governor Hochul announced the state's largest-ever investment in services for older adults through NYSOFA, providing an increase of $52 million, including $45 million to address locally determined needs for services, coupled with a $5 million increase for a cost-of-living-adjustment for aging services and other investments. These investments in services for older adults is part of a broader affordability agenda for older adults and families, including middle class tax cuts for joint filers up to $323,000 per year, inflation rebates ($300 for single taxpayers and $500 for joint filers) to help address the cost of living for older adults and families, and expansion of the child tax credit.

Governor Hochul also recently issued the Final Report for the state's first-ever Master Plan for Aging, a comprehensive blueprint of over 100 proposals designed to help individuals age with dignity, independence and the support they need and deserve to thrive.

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “Social Security is one of the most impactful programs that the U.S. has ever created. For so many, it provides a lifeline of security and the financial resources necessary to meet day-to-day living expenses and avoid financial calamity while contributing directly to state and local economies. In like form, Governor Hochul's affordability agenda includes historic investments in services for older adults, puts money back into their pockets, and is further strengthening New York's status as an age-friendly state.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “In 1935, the most effective anti-poverty program in the history of the nation, Social Security, was created by a New Yorker, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, so all older Americans could live out their days with economic security and dignity. Today, as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act, Trump and ‘DOGE’ are making unprecedented attacks on Social Security to undermine it, and we need to stop that dead in its tracks to make sure New York seniors have guaranteed access to the benefits they earned. Because of Trump’s cuts to staff and chaotic management, New York seniors are facing long wait times, overwhelmed phone lines, and websites that keep crashing. If it’s impossible for our seniors to get the help they need, that’s a cut to their benefits, plain and simple, and I won’t stand for it. Our seniors worked hard their whole lives for their Social Security benefits, and I am going to stand up and fight to make sure it is protected, not cut.”

Senator Kristen Gillibrand said, “90 years ago, America made a promise to take care of seniors by establishing Social Security. Today, because of the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, the benefits that older Americans have earned through a lifetime of hard work are under attack. I am proud that New York is standing up to protect our seniors, and in the Senate, I will always fight to ensure that Social Security benefits remain secure.”

Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright said, “As Chair of the Assembly Aging Committee, I know firsthand how vital Social Security is to the lives of millions of New Yorkers. For 90 years, it has provided economic stability, dignity, and independence to older adults, families, and individuals with disabilities. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting and strengthening this essential program, ensuring that it continues to support the people who rely on it every day.”

Landmarks to be Illuminated on August 14

In honor of the 90th anniversary of Social Security, the following landmarks will illuminate red, white and blue: