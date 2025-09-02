Three Students Selected for ChIPs Scholarships

Brhea D’Mello of the University of Miami, Sydney Martens of Georgetown University and Molly Yancher of UC Irvine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChIPs Network, the international organization of women in tech and intellectual property law and policy, has selected three female law students to receive ChIPs scholarships for 2025. The committee selected Molly Yancher of UC Irvine School of Law; Brhea D’Mello of the University of Miami School of Law; and Sydney Martens of Georgetown University School of Law. Recipients were selected from a nationwide pool of more than 100 students entering their third year of law school and will be recognized at the ChIPs Global Summit 2025 October 15-17 in Washington, D.C.

Molly Yancher of UC Irvine School of Law said she was honored to receive the award. “As a first-generation law student, legal mentors opened my eyes to a profession I never knew existed—patent law. Their generosity has motivated me to do the same for others.”

Austen Parrish, Dean and Chancellor’s Professor of Law at UC Irvine, said of Molly’s award, “ChIPs has made a fabulous choice in selecting Molly Yancher and we were thrilled to learn the news. An exemplary student, Molly has excelled academically at UC Irvine, while also being deeply involved with our community. The law school is so proud of Molly for all she has achieved so far, and I am excited to see all she will achieve after she graduates and begins her career. Molly is extraordinarily deserving and will represent ChIPS well.”

ChIPs Board Member Karen Robinson, senior vice president and deputy general counsel of Adobe, said of Molly, "she is an outstanding choice, with an extensive background in healthcare and passion for both science and the law. I have no doubt she will make a great impact in the life sciences and healthcare industries." Robinson cited Yancher’s exceptional GPA, leadership in her local ChIPs chapter, mock trial participation, mentorship of women in IP, and board service with the campus IP Law Society as key reasons for her selection.

Our second recipient, Brhea D’Mello, said this award affirmed that she is in the right career. "I’ve found my passion in IP, and I know I’m where I belong."

University of Miami Lecturer Or Cohen-Sasson said Brhea "is an exceptional student and a deserving recipient of the ChIPs Scholarship. Both in the classroom and in her work at the Miami Law & AI Lab, she pairs engineering expertise with legal thinking to tackle frontier issues at the intersection of technology and law. Her creativity, diligence, and commitment to advancing innovation exemplify the ChIPs mission.”

ChIPs Board Director Victoria Espinel, CEO of the Business Software Alliance (BSA), was impressed with recipient Brhea D’Mello. “Brhea’s dedication to community and leadership in tech law were immediately compelling,” said Espinel. “Her passion for building inclusive communities in tech and law truly stood out.” A ChIPs member and student leader, D’Mello co-founded two student organizations, served as president of the IP Law Society, vice president of the Tech Club, and was a founding member of the AI Practicum.

The third recipient is Sydney Martens of Georgetown University. Sydney shared with ChIPs, “I am very honored to be recognized by an organization that advances women in patent law and understands the necessity of representation to promote innovation. I’m also grateful for ChIPs commitment to encouraging young women pursuing careers in IP law.”

Jay Thomas, Professor of Law at Georgetown University, viewed Martens as a worthy recipient of the ChIPS scholarship, noting her active participation in the ABA IP Litigation Young Lawyers Action Group, the Giles S. Rich Inn of Court, and the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics. "Sydney has already gained valuable experience as a clerk at both the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Department of Justice," Thomas said. "She will continue to make significant contributions to the IP community through her leadership and dedication to excellence."

ChIPs Board Director Stephanie Burns, senior vice president and general counsel at Sony Interactive Entertainment, commented that “Sydney is not only a strong student, but also an advocate for other women. Her advocacy and pro bono work at the Women’s Clinic at the Veterans Consortium in Washington, D.C., is inspiring.” Burns noted that Martens mentors two first-year students, is developing deep expertise in tech law, and has interned at both the ITC and the Department of Justice. “Her focus on IP and technology law positions her as a future leader in the field.”

The ChIPs scholarship program was created in 2018 with a generous contribution from Morrison & Foerster to honor Rachel Krevans, a renowned intellectual property litigator from the firm. Since then, the ChIPs scholarship program has been funded by ChIPs and individual donors, including Noreen Krall, one of ChIPs’ founders.

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 28 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy.

