CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General’s Office issues “Know Your Rights” flyers in 12 languages about Washington’s law limiting rent increases

SEATTLE – With a new state law limiting rent increases now in effect, the Attorney General’s Office is informing tenants of their rights and how to file a complaint if they receive an unlawful rent hike.

The “Know Your Rights” flyer is available in Arabic, Chinese – Simplified, Chinese – Traditional, Dari, English, Korean, Marshallese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The flyer also includes information about certain exceptions to the law.

A “Know Your Responsibilities” flyer for landlords will be available soon.

“Housing stability in Washington is essential,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “As attorney general, I am committed to using the full power of my office to make sure everyone in Washington can have a place to call home – no matter where they’re from or how they communicate. If you think your rent hike is illegal, please contact our office.”

The rent stabilization law, HB 1217, went into effect on May 7, 2025, and applies to residential renters and people who rent space in a manufactured or mobile home park. The new law says:

If you rent your home, your landlord may not raise your rent by more than 10%, or 7% plus the consumer price index (CPI), whichever is less, over any 12-month period.

If you own a manufactured or mobile home and rent a space in a manufactured or mobile home park, the annual rent increase is capped at 5%.

Your landlord may not raise your rent, in any amount, during the first 12 months of your tenancy.

Your landlord must give you at least 90 days’ advance notice, in writing, before raising your rent.

The Washington state Department of Commerce determines the CPI and publishes the maximum annual rent increase percentage for residential tenancies on its website. The maximum annual increase allowed through December 31, 2025, is 10%. The maximum annual increase allowed between January 1, 2026, and December 31, 2026, is 9.683%.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) enforces the rent stabilization law. The AGO recently entered into eight resolutions with landlords across the state concerning their obligations under the law. The property owners agreed to withdraw rent increase notices they had sent and refund any excess rent amounts that tenants paid.

If you have received a rent increase that you think violates the law, you may file a complaint or call 800-551-4636 (in Washington) or 206-464-6684 (outside Washington). Tenants may also bring their own legal action to enforce the law.

If you need interpretation or translation services, please contact us at (360) 753-6200 and ask for the language line. We offer telephonic interpretation in more than 240 languages.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ