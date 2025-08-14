Submit Release
RE: Traffic Aler - VT Route 7 / VT22a Ferrisburgh

Reopened

 

From: Conway, John via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, August 14, 2025 12:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Aler - VT Route 7 / VT22a Ferrisburgh

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

New Haven Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

VT Route 7 is blocked in the area of Vt Route 22a due to a crash. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

