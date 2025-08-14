RE: Traffic Aler - VT Route 7 / VT22a Ferrisburgh
Reopened
John Conway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 7 is blocked in the area of Vt Route 22a due to a crash.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
