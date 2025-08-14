Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook 2035: Poised to Reach USD 12.6 Billion with 7.4% CAGR | TMR

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Continuous Glucose Monitoring market grows with rising diabetes cases, real-time tracking demand, and tech innovations for better patient care.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is witnessing unprecedented growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid technological innovations, and the growing demand for real-time health monitoring. Valued at US$ 5.8 billion in 2024, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035, crossing US$ 12.6 billion by the end of 2035.Diabetes continues to pose one of the most significant healthcare challenges globally, and efficient management of the disease has become a top priority for patients and healthcare providers alike. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems have emerged as a breakthrough solution. Unlike traditional finger-prick testing, CGM devices provide real-time glucose readings, trends, and alerts, allowing for more precise disease management and helping patients maintain better glycemic control.By combining innovative sensor technology, smartphone connectivity, and advanced analytics, CGM systems are revolutionizing diabetes care. They not only improve patient health outcomes but also reduce healthcare costs by minimizing hospital visits and preventing complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes.Market OverviewThe global CGM industry is growing steadily as both awareness and adoption expand. With the number of people living with diabetes expected to rise to over 780 million by 2045 (according to the International Diabetes Federation), the demand for advanced glucose monitoring solutions has never been more critical.The market is further supported by:The shift toward digital health and remote patient monitoring.Strong regulatory support and approvals for new CGM technologies.Expanding applications in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes management.Rising preference for wearable, minimally invasive devices that provide comfort and accuracy.Market Drivers & TrendsGrowing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine The convergence of CGM technology with telemedicine platforms has been a significant growth driver. With real-time data sharing, patients can now remain connected to healthcare providers from the comfort of their homes. This has improved engagement, adherence to treatment, and overall disease outcomes.The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, as virtual consultations became mainstream and CGM adoption surged due to the convenience and safety it offered.Technological Advancements in CGM DevicesContinuous innovation is enhancing device accuracy, sensor life, and user comfort. Newer devices are smaller, more discreet, and easier to insert. Prominent players include:Dexcom, Inc.AbbottMedtronic plcYpsomed AGSenseonics Holdings, Inc.A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.Signos, Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdNemauraBionime CorporationIntelligo BVThese companies continue to drive market expansion through product innovation, regulatory approvals, and global expansion strategies.Recent DevelopmentsFebruary 2025: Dexcom launched Dexcom ONE+ in Spain, Belgium, and Poland. The solution includes a water-resistant sensor, transmitter, and smartphone-compatible app with multiple wear sites, improving user flexibility.January 2024: Medtronic announced CE Mark approval for its MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync, a simplified two-step insertion sensor that is half the size of previous models. A phased European launch is expected throughout 2024.These advancements demonstrate the industry’s focus on improving usability, affordability, and patient outcomes.Market New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunitiesExpansion into emerging economies with rising diabetes prevalence.Integration with artificial intelligence to offer predictive analytics.Growing applications in personalized healthcare and digital therapeutics.Adoption in non-diabetic populations for preventive health monitoring.ChallengesHigh device cost in comparison to traditional glucose testing methods.Limited reimbursement policies in some countries.Patient education and awareness gaps, particularly in developing markets.Data privacy and interoperability issues with healthcare systems.Future OutlookThe CGM market is projected to grow at a healthy pace, underpinned by rising healthcare digitization, focus on preventive care, and constant technological breakthroughs. By 2035, CGMs are expected to become standard of care for most diabetes patients, with broader adoption in Type 2 diabetes populations and preventive health monitoring.The next decade will likely see:Wider adoption of AI-driven predictive alerts.Affordable, mass-market CGM solutions for emerging economies.Expansion of implantable and long-term sensors.Greater integration with insulin delivery systems, enabling closed-loop diabetes management.Market SegmentationThe CGM market is segmented as follows:By TypeReal-time CGM (RT-CGM)Intermittently Scanned CGM (isCGM)By ComponentSensorTransmitterReceiverBy Age GroupChildrenAdultsBy IndicationType 1 DiabetesType 2 DiabetesOthersBy End-userHospitals & ClinicsHomecare SettingsOthersRegional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the global CGM market due to its high diabetes prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory environment. Continuous R&D investments by key players and increasing integration of CGM into telehealth platforms are fueling growth.EuropeEurope is also a major market, driven by strong government support, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising diabetes awareness. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are leading adopters.Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific market is expanding rapidly with rising diabetes incidence, growing healthcare investments, and increasing affordability. 