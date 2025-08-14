Complete Dental Named Among Australia's Top Dentists, Providing Full-Service Oral Surgery

NEWCASTLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Dental has been recognised among Australia’s top dental providers for over 15 years, with a focus on in-house oral surgery and dental implant procedures.

Located in Newcastle’s central business district, Complete Dental has long served the region with a commitment to ethical patient care and evidence-based treatment. Led by Dr. Luc Evans, the practice provides a broad range of dental services, particularly in the areas of oral surgery and implants.

Dr. Evans holds dual qualifications in dentistry and medicine. His medical background includes experience in plastic and orthopaedic surgery, as well as emergency medicine. He has decades of surgical dental and facial experience and performs all minor surgical procedures on-site. The covered procedures include the removal of wisdom teeth and the excision of minor oral and facial lesions, without the need for referral. Dental implant placement and restoration, from single tooth replacements to full arch rehabilitation, are also conducted entirely in-house using systems backed by clinical research.

The practice’s approach emphasises prevention, patient education, and minimally invasive techniques. A dedicated team of clinicians and support staff, including an oral health therapist and skilled assistants, supports a wide range of general and preventative dental services alongside cosmetic and restorative treatment options.

“For over 15 years, we have provided oral surgery and implants. We have a strong commitment to prevention and a focus on customer service to minimise waiting times and improve continuity of care,” said Dr. Evans. “We believe patients benefit most when they’re able to receive comprehensive treatment in a familiar setting.”

The clinic uses advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, such as cone beam CT scanning and same-day CAD/CAM restorations, to support efficient and precise care. This integration of services is designed to improve patient outcomes and streamline treatment timelines.

Complete Dental, Oral Surgery and Implants continues to offer a full range of general, preventive, cosmetic, and paediatric dental services. The practice is known for its patient-first approach, with extended hours, emergency appointments, and eligibility for government dental benefit schemes.

Patients interested in learning more about surgical and implant options are encouraged to visit www.completedental.net.au or contact the practice directly.

About Complete Dental

Complete Dental is a full-service dental practice based in Newcastle, NSW, offering a broad range of dental treatments with a focus on ethical care, preventative health, and advanced surgical procedures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.