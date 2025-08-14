Global Medical Imaging Equipment Industry Set for 4.5% CAGR Growth Through 2035 | Report by TMR

Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Medical imaging equipment comprises devices that produce visual images of the body's interior for diagnosis and medical treatment.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market to Reach USD 74.6 Bn by 2035” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global medical imaging equipment market , valued at USD 47.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 74.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by advancements in imaging technology, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnostics worldwide.High prevalence of several acute and chronic disorders worldwide and a rise in the global geriatric population are leading factors expected to boost medical imaging equipment market demand.These systems are vital in modern healthcare settings, aiding in the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions, including cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders.𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86719 Healthcare providers are increasingly investing in high-resolution imaging technologies such as MRI, CT, and PET systems to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Leading manufacturers are responding by integrating AI-driven image analysis and remote diagnostics capabilities into their imaging platforms.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The medical imaging equipment market can be segmented based on various factors, providing a detailed view of its different components.By Equipment Type: The market includes a wide range of modalities such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems, Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, X-ray systems, Ultrasound systems, and Nuclear Imaging equipment.By Service Type: This segment includes services like equipment repair and maintenance, refurbished systems, technical training, and software upgrades.By Sourcing Type: Sourcing is an important aspect of the market, with options including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent service providers (ISOs).By Application: Key applications for medical imaging equipment include oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, and others. The oncology segment, in particular, holds a significant share due to the rising global incidence of cancer.By Industry Vertical/End-User: The market serves various end-users, with hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers being the largest segments. Other end-users include specialty clinics and research institutes.By Region: The market is geographically diverse, with different regions exhibiting unique growth drivers and opportunities.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America: North America is expected to continue its dominance in the medical imaging market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the rapid adoption of advanced imaging technologies, including AI. The U.S. is a key contributor to this regional growth.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to a large and growing population, increasing disposable incomes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government investments in the healthcare sector.Countries like China and India are expected to be major drivers of this growth.Europe: Europe holds a significant market share, fueled by a strong focus on research and development (R&D), favourable reimbursement policies, and a high prevalence of chronic and age-related diseases.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is a primary driver, as these require frequent diagnostic imaging for early detection and monitoring.Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations, such as the integration of AI for faster and more accurate analysis, 3D and 4D imaging, and portable devices, are expanding the capabilities and applications of medical imaging.Aging Global Population: The growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to age-related diseases, is increasing the demand for advanced diagnostic and screening tools.Improving Healthcare Infrastructure: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are expanding access to modern medical imaging equipment.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀:High Cost of Equipment: The high cost of advanced imaging modalities and their maintenance can be a significant barrier to adoption, especially for smaller healthcare facilities and in developing countries.Regulatory and Safety Concerns: Medical imaging devices are subject to strict regulatory scrutiny. Concerns related to radiation exposure and data security in cloud-based platforms pose challenges for manufacturers and healthcare providers.Lack of Skilled Professionals: A shortage of skilled radiologists and technicians, particularly in some regions, can hinder the effective utilization of advanced imaging technologies.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀AI and Machine Learning Integration: The use of AI-powered imaging analysis is a major trend, enabling quicker interpretation of complex data and assisting in early disease detection.Point-of-Care Imaging: The rise of portable and handheld devices is transforming diagnostics by allowing clinicians to perform imaging at the patient's bedside, in emergency rooms, or in remote settings.Cloud-Based Imaging Platforms: Cloud solutions are enabling secure and remote access to imaging data, facilitating teleradiology and collaboration among healthcare providers.Personalized Medicine: The market is moving towards "personalized imaging," where technology is tailored to individual patient needs, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach.Focus on Sustainability: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing energy-efficient systems and using recyclable components.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The future of the medical imaging equipment market is bright, with continued innovation expected to drive growth. The market will likely see further integration of digital health, telemedicine, and minimally invasive imaging-guided procedures. The push for preventive healthcare and early disease detection will also create significant opportunities, especially in emerging economies. The development of more cost-effective and user-friendly devices will be crucial for expanding market reach and addressing healthcare disparities.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀The market's growth is directly linked to the global rise in chronic diseases and the aging population.Technological innovation, particularly in AI and portable imaging, is a key growth driver.The high cost of equipment and regulatory challenges remain significant hurdles.North America will likely maintain its market leadership, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth.Hospitals and diagnostic centers will remain the largest end-users.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The medical imaging equipment market is highly competitive, with key players investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative products. Some of the major companies in this market include:GE HealthcareKoninklijke Philips N.V.Siemens Healthcare GmbHCANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATIONHologic, Inc.Shimadzu CorporationFUJIFILM CorporationBruker CorporationHitachi, Ltd.FONAR CorporationToshiba CorporationSamsung Medison Co. LtdDMS ImagingEurocolumbus s.r.l.Other prominent plyersThese companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovation to gain a competitive edge.𝗘𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆! 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86719<ype=S 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀In March 2024, GE HealthCare portrayed its latest technologies in image guiding solutions, surgery, ultrasound and CT- navigation at the upcoming 2024 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place March 23-28 in Salt Lake City, UT. The multi-modality showcase will feature innovations focused on precision care delivery for a wide range of vascular diseases and health conditions.In February 2024, Royal Philips announced the launch of Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 - Zenition 90 Motorized with the objective to help surgeons deliver high-quality care to more patients. The new mobile C-arm with expanded capabilities is designed to meet complex vascular needs and a range of clinical procedures such as cardiac interventions, pain management and urology. Zenition 90 Motorized will be commercially available from Q2 2024. 