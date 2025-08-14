Fish Gelatin Market supported by a 6.1% from 2021 to 2030 | Nutra Food Ingredients, ST Foods

Fish Gelatin Market

Numerous health benefits offered by fish gelatin & rise in adoption from the pharmaceutical & food & beverages industries drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fish gelatin market size generated $276.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $496.3 million by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Numerous health benefits offered by fish gelatin and rise in adoption from the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries drive the growth of the global fish gelatin market. However, stringent food regulations towards animal-origin food additives and lack of awareness hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage in cosmetics and demand for specialty and functional food products present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report Sample (254 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13719 The fish gelatin market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for fish gelatin from pharmaceutical industry and nutraceutical industry owing to the various health benefits offered by the fish gelatin such as maintaining mobility, providing essential nutrients to the body and others. This in turn is likely to drives growth of the overall fish gelatin market.Fish gelatin is obtained from bones & skin of different types of fish such as catfish, tuna, tilapia, salmon, hake and others. The rise in desires of consumers for leading active lifestyle, maintaining mobility and remaining healthy at all ages drive their concern toward the awareness of joint and bone health. Thus, this encourages them to seek for dietary supplement made from natural ingredients that can provide them with essential nutrients for their body keeping their joints and bones healthy.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-gelatin-market/purchase-options The global fish gelatin market is segmented are categorized into product type, application and region. By product type the market is categorized into food grade and pharma grade. By application, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina United Arab Emirates and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Europe contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13719 Leading players of the global fish gelatin market analyzed in the research include Foodchem International Corporation, Kenney & Ross Limited (K&R), Jellice Gelatin & Collagen, Nitta Gelatin, Lapi Gelatine SPA, Norland products Inc., NA Inc., ST Foods, Nutra Food Ingredients, Weishardt Holding SA, and Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co., Ltd.Fish gelatin is used as an ingredient in the food industry. It is used for improving chewiness, foam stabilization, and texture of confectionery product, in dairy products. It is also used as texturization and stabilization agent. Further, it is used in low-fat spreads for providing creaminess, fat reduction, and mouthfeel. In addition, it acts as a binding agent for ingredients used in bars and also enhances the softness and flexibility of nutritional bars. Moreover, the rise in concern of physical appearance among the consumers, who seek for natural products for their beauty and health has encouraged manufacturers of the cosmetics industry to prefer fish gelatin to use it as a gelling ingredient in face cream, body lotions, shampoo, hair spray, sunscreens and others. This is opportunistic for the growth of the fish gelatin industry in the future.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.