Feed Binders Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Feed Binders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Feed Binders Market?

In recent years, the market size of feed binders has seen robust growth. The market value, which is predicted to be $5.96 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $6.31 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The substantial growth in the historical period can be associated with factors such as the rising demand for animal nutrition, expansion in livestock farming, supportive regulations, and an enhanced focus on animal health.

Anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, the feed binders market is set to attain a value of $8.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this projected growth within the timeframe include population growth and urbanization, increasing income levels, commitment to environmental sustainability, and the global expansion of livestock farming. Emerging trends during this forecast period encompass a surge in demand for natural and organic binders, a focus on specialty feed binders, the inclusion of functional ingredients, advancements in manufacturing technology, and strategic alliances and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the feed binders market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7369&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Feed Binders Market?

The spike in usage of livestock-based products is likely to accelerate the expansion of the feed binders market. Livestock-based products encompass those originating from animals, including items like meat and its products, poultry products such as meat and eggs, fish, shellfish, and dairy products like milk and cheese. Feed binding agents are introduced into livestock feed to capture mycotoxins and impede them from infiltrating the bloodstream where they could inflict significant harm to the animals. For example, a statistic from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency in Australia specializing in statistical accumulation and evaluation, revealed that after seasonal adjustments for the quarter that ended in March 2022, there was a surge in chicken meat production by 3.2%. Thus, the escalating consumption of livestock-based commodities is fuelling the feed binders market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Feed Binders Market?

Major players in the Feed Binders include:

• The Emsland Group

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Roquette Frères

• Borregaard ASA

• CP Kelco Inc.

• Cra-Vac Industries Inc.

• Beneo GmbH

• Kemin Indistries Inc.

• Alltech

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Feed Binders Industry?

The growing focus on product innovations is a significant trend in the feed binder market. To remain competitive, leading companies in the sector are concentrating on introducing new products. A key example took place in April 2022, when Manaseer Industrial Complex Co, a member of the Jordan-based Manaseer Group, unveiled a mineral-laden feed additive called Animax. The additive, which serves as a mycotoxin binder, was developed to enhance animal nutrition, health, and immunity. Primarily, its main function is to mitigate the detrimental impacts of feed-related mycotoxins, particularly Aflatoxin B1.

What Segments Are Covered In The Feed Binders Market Report?

The feed binders market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums And Starches, Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay, Other Types

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Moists, Pellets, Crumbles

Subsegments:

1) By Lignosulfonates: Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate

2) By Plant Gums And Starches: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Agar, Starch-Based Binders

3) By Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids: Gelatin, Carrageenan, Pectin

4) By Molasses: Sugarcane Molasses, Sugar Beet Molasses

5) By Clay: Bentonite, Kaolin

6) By Other Types: Seaweed Extracts, Other Natural Binders

View the full feed binders market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-binders-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Feed Binders Market?

In 2024, the feed binders market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is anticipated that North America will experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The feed binders market report encompasses seven regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Feed Binders Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-carbohydrase-global-market-report

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Feed Fats And Proteins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-fats-and-proteins-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.