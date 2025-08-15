Aluminum Rolled Products Market Forecasted to Achieve US $86.25 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Aluminum Rolled Products Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the aluminum rolled products market has progressively expanded. The market, which was valued at $59.14 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $62.02 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9%. The preceding growth can be traced back to the rising demand from numerous sectors such as packaging, automobile, aerospace, ship, building, printing, and electronics. Also, shifting consumer needs, government protocols and guidelines, multi-year contracts for providing advanced aluminum rolled products and increasing urbanization have played their part in contributing to this growth.

The market size for aluminum rolled products is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $86.26 billion in 2029 with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) being 8.6%. The projected growth during this period is linked to the rising adoption of strategies by significant players, increased demand for aluminum rolled products, the expansion of the automotive and transportation industry, growth in the electronics and electricals sector, and the rising demand for sustainable aluminum through recycling scrap. Notable trends predict a focus on the circular economy, lightweighting in transportation, architectural innovation, formability and customization, and the digitalization of manufacturing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aluminum Rolled Products Market?

The aluminum rolled products market is forecasted to expand, driven by increasing demand from the automobile sector. Aluminum rolled products are utilized in car frames, bodies, wheels, electrical wiring, paint, lamps, transmissions, air conditioning condensers, and plumbing within the automobile industry. The growing need for automobiles is expected to fuel the growth of the aluminum rolled products sector. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported in May 2023 that global motor vehicle production hit 85.4 million units in 2022, a significant 5.7% rise from 2021. In addition, Brand Finance plc, a UK-based brand valuation company, stated in February 2022 that the automobile industry recorded approximately 78 million unit sales in 2022, a hefty 10% boost. As a result, the aluminum rolled products market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand from the automobile industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aluminum Rolled Products Industry?

Major players in the Aluminum Rolled Products include:

• Novelis Inc.

• Constellium SE

• Arconic Rolled Products Corporation

• Aleris Corp.

• Hulett Aluminium (Pty) Limited

• Hindalco Industries Ltd.

• AMAG rolling GmbH

• Alcoa Inc.

• Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

• JW Aluminum Continuous Cast Company

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aluminum Rolled Products Market In The Globe?

The aluminum rolled product market is currently witnessing a surge in popularity due to a key trend - product innovations. Essentially, product innovation involves the launch of a completely new good, or an advanced version of an existing one. As a case in point, the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE producer based in India that produces aluminum and alumina, revealed a new product in December 2022. This new product, known as Aluminium LED Cap stock in Alloy AA1100 with temper H12, is distributed in coil form. Specifically designed to manufacture aluminum cups used as caps in LED bulbs, additionally providing heat sink functionality. Aluminum has excellent heat dispersion properties and, when combined with the robust conductivity of Alloy AA1100, makes it an ideal choice for LED bulb covers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aluminum Rolled Products Market Report?

The aluminum rolled products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Foil, Plate, Sheet

2) By Grade: 1xxx Series, 3xxx Series, 5xxx Series, 6xxx Series

3) By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Building and Infrastructure, Packaging, Consumer Durables, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Foil: Household Foil, Food Packaging Foil, Pharmaceutical Foil

2) By Plate: Thick Aluminum Plate, Thin Aluminum Plate, Specialty Plates

3) By Sheet: Standard Aluminum Sheet, Anodized Aluminum Sheet, Coated Aluminum Sheet

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aluminum Rolled Products Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Aluminum Rolled Products market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report details other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

