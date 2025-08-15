Aluminum Casting Market to Expand at a 7.4% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $98.05 Billion

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aluminum Casting Market Worth?

Recently, the size of the aluminum casting market has seen robust growth. It is projected to increase from $69.78 billion in 2024, and reach $73.64 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this expansion during the historic period include accelerated economic growth, heightened expenditure on infrastructure, increased need for sustainable and eco-conscious construction materials, urbanization surge, and industrialization increase.

The market size for aluminum casting is anticipated to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $98.05 billion by 2029 with a 7.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the projected period can be linked to the surge in production of electric vehicles, development in renewable energy infrastructure, an intensified emphasis on the circular economy, and a rising demand for lightweight, easy-to-install construction materials, and infrastructural development. The forecast period is also expected to see significant trends such as advancements in casting technologies, integration of additive manufacturing, breakthroughs in alloy advancement, design customization and complexity, and the digitalization of casting simulation.

Download a free sample of the aluminum casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5631&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Aluminum Casting Market?

The surge in demand within the automotive industry is spurring growth in the aluminum casting market. Often referred to as a motorcar or car, an automobile is a four-wheeled vehicle designed primarily for passenger transport and powered by an internal combustion engine that operates on volatile fuel. At present, over half of the separate components in motor vehicles, such as pistons and transmission housings, are produced from aluminum casting. As global automobile production has seen an upward trend year by year, new opportunities for market growth on a global scale are being unlocked. For instance, data from the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association (AMA) in May 2023 showed that the worldwide production of motor vehicles hit 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a significant 5.7% rise from 2021. Moreover, in February 2022, Brand Finance plc, a British brand valuation firm, reported that about 78 million units were sold in the automotive sector in 2022, a strong increase of 10%. Consequently, the escalating demand for aluminum products within the automotive sector is propelling the expansion of the aluminum casting market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aluminum Casting Market?

Major players in the Aluminum Casting include:

• Alcoa Corporation

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

• Alcast Technologies Ltd.

• Bodine Aluminum Inc.

• Consolidated Metco Inc.

• Dynacast International Inc.

• Gibbs Die Casting Corporation

• Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

• Ryobi Ltd.

• Walbro Corp.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aluminum Casting Sector?

Collaborations between businesses are becoming increasingly common, contributing significantly to the growth trends in the aluminum casting industry. In response to the rising demand for innovative aluminum casting products from different end users, companies involved in the creation of aluminum goods are entering into alliances to advance the development of new products and technologies. Constellium SE, an aluminum products, solutions, and recycling company based in the United Kingdom, teamed up with TESEM Group, a Spanish manufacturer of luxury metal packaging in September 2024. This partnership, referred to as 'Closing the Loop,' is intended to advance sustainable aluminum production by establishing a closed-loop system for recycling high-purity aluminum. Tesem has invested in enhancing its machinery to improve the cleaning and processing of aluminum waste. Both firms' R&D departments collaborated to ensure the recovered materials met high-quality standards and adjusted the casting parameters to integrate increasing quantities of recycled material.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aluminum Casting Market Share?

The aluminum casting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Process: Die Casting, Sand Casting, Permanent Mold Casting

2) By End-User: Transportation sector, Building and Construction sector, Industrial sector, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Die Casting: High-Pressure Die Casting, Low-Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting

2) By Sand Casting: Green Sand Casting, Resin Sand Casting, Shell Mold Casting

3) By Permanent Mold Casting: Gravity Permanent Mold Casting, Pressure Permanent Mold Casting

View the full aluminum casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-casting-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aluminum Casting Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the majority share in the aluminum casting market and is projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report on aluminum casting includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aluminum Casting Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aluminum Cladding Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-cladding-panels-global-market-report

Aluminum Composite Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-composite-panels-global-market-report

Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-curtain-wall-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.