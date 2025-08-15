Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Catalytic Converter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Through 2025?

The market size of the automotive catalytic converter has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which is expected to be worth $176.45 billion in 2024, is set to increase to $188.6 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth over the historic period can be associated with concerns surrounding the environment, the expansion of the automotive industry, the evolution of emission standards, an increase in vehicle ownership, and the development of cleaner fuels.

The size of the automotive catalytic converter market is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, projecting a growth to a whopping $269.8 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors propelling this growth over the forecast period include the market's expansion into new vehicle types and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, an increased awareness about air quality, the shift towards euro 7 standards and innovations in materials and manufacturing processes. Key trends during the forecast period encompass the move towards eco-friendly vehicles, the use of lightweight materials and design, the uptake of next-gen catalysts, the incorporation of integrated emission control solutions, and a focus on enhancing durability and lifespan.

Download a free sample of the automotive catalytic converter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8490&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Catalytic Converter Market?

The escalating request for vehicles with zero emissions is propelling the market of automotive catalytic converter. These zero-emission vehicles allude to transport modes wherein the operations discharge no harmful pollutants affecting the environment or public health. The rise in global warming owing to noxious gases produced by vehicles has amplified the request for zero-emission vehicles. Catalytic converters utilize reduction and oxidation reactions to diminish toxic emissions, employing a reduction catalyst made of platinum and rhodium to extract nitrogen atoms from nitrogen oxide molecules. For instance, data from the US-based non-profit organization, International Council on Clean Transportation, shows that in 2023, new sales of electric light-duty vehicles in the United States escalated to roughly 1.4 million, a jump from nearly 1 million in 2022, boosting their market share to roughly 9%. Consequently, the escalating demand for vehicles with zero emissions will fuel the expansion of the automotive catalytic converter market.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Catalytic Converter Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Catalytic Converter include:

• Tenneco Inc.

• Yutaka Giken Company Limited

• Sango Co. Ltd.

• Faurecia SE

• BASF SE

• Johnson Matthey Group

• Eberspächer Group

• Bosal International

• BENTELER International AG

• Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Catalytic Converter Market?

The growing trend of strategic collaborations is increasingly important in the automotive catalytic converter industry. Major companies in the catalytic converter sector are turning to strategic alliances to maintain their market positions. For example, ACAT Global Inc., a firm from the U.S. specializing in industrial machinery and catalytic converter production, teamed up with the Automotive Service Councils of California, a non-profit group of auto service experts in the US, in May 2022. This collaboration supported manufacturers in fulfilling the obligations of CARB (California air resource board) regarding outfitting vehicles with engine and emission control systems that limit certain emissions. In another development, Cats & Pipes Ltd., a vehicle manufacturing company based in the UK and specialized in catalytic converter production, collaborated with Leeds researchers in August 2021. Their joint endeavor aims to create a device by 2023 that could be attached to the exhaust pipes of internal combustion engines to reduce harmful gas emissions. It further aims to facilitate comparative evaluations of these devices with existing catalytic converters under real-world driving conditions.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive catalytic convertermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Two-Way Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Catalytic Converter, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium

3) By Vehicle Type: Two Or Three Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, Light Duty Vehicle, Medium And Heavy Duty Trucks, Bus And Coaches

4) By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Subsegments:

1) By Two-Way Catalytic Converter: Oxidation Catalysts, Hydrocarbon And Carbon Monoxide Converters

2) By Three-Way Catalytic Converter: Oxidation Catalysts, Reduction Catalysts, Complete Emission Control Systems

3) By Other Types: Diesel Catalytic Converters, Universal Catalytic Converters, Racing Catalytic Converters

View the full automotive catalytic converter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-catalytic-converter-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Catalytic Converter Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market share in the automotive catalytic converter sector. However, North America is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for the automotive catalytic converter encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-autonomous-emergency-braking-system-global-market-report

Automotive Chromium Finishing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-chromium-finishing-global-market-report

Automotive Digital Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-digital-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.