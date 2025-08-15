Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Size Worth $84.77 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Worth?

The market size of cattle feed & feed additives has witnessed consistent growth over the past years. It is projected to rise from $63.8 billion in 2024 to a slightly higher value of $66.71 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth experienced during the historical period is due to several factors, including population surge, advancement in income levels, urbanization, and occurrences of disease outbreaks.

Over the next several years, the market size of cattle feed and feed additives is projected to enjoy robust growth. It is predicted to surge to a size of $84.77 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include commitment to sustainable practices, health and wellness trends, global trade regulations, and concerns around climate change. Key trends during this forecast timeframe include innovations in feed additives, the exploration of alternative protein sources, the digital transformation of agriculture and an increasing consumer demand for transparency.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market?

The escalating livestock and animal husbandry industry is slated to drive the expansion of the cattle feed and feed additives market. Livestock encompasses animals such as cattle, sheep, horses, goats, and other domestic animals raised standardly on a farm. Cattle feed and feed additives deployed for the rearing of these animals play a significant role in Agri-farming by adding essential nutrients to their food, facilitating their rapid growth. Take for instance the report by Eurostat, a Europe-based government agency in May 2022, which revealed a significant livestock population within the EU, boasting 142 million pigs, 76 million cattle, 60 million sheep, and 11 million goats. This growing livestock and animal husbandry sector therefore, acts as a primary definer propelling the expansion of the cattle feed and feed additives market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Sector?

Prominent enterprises in the cattle feed and feed additives market are striving to launch new technologies, such as feed additives for livestock. The aim is to improve animal nutrition, enhance growth rates, and increase overall productivity. Feed additives for livestock are substances that are incorporated into animal feed to augment its nutritional content, stimulate growth, and endorse health. For example, in June 2023, Evonik, a chemical company based in Germany, unveiled an upgraded version of its Biolys product, a vital L-lysine source for animal feeds. The revamped formulation contains 62.4% L-lysine, a slight jump from the earlier 60%, and is configured to satisfy the nutritional requirements of livestock like swine and poultry more effectively. The product is manufactured via fermentation, which transforms corn-derived dextrose into L-lysine and presents additional healthful and energy-rich nutrients for animals. The renewed Biolys not only enhances the efficiency of amino acid delivery but also falls in line with Evonik's plan to meet the escalating worldwide demand for premium animal protein whilst reducing resource consumption.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Share?

The cattle feed & feed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Іngrеdіеnt: Cоrn, Ѕоуbеаn Меаl, Whеаt, Oil Seeds And Grains, Other Ingredients

2) By Product: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Acidifiers, Other Products

3) By Аррlісаtіоn: Вееf Саttlе, Dаіrу Саttlе, Саlvеѕ, Оthеr Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Antibiotics: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides, Sulfonamides

2) By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, B-complex Vitamins

3) By Antioxidants: Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), Tocopherols

4) By Amino Acids: Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan

5) By Feed Enzymes: Phytase, Cellulase, Protease, Amylase

6) By Acidifiers: Organic Acids, Inorganic Acids

7) By Other Products: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Flavoring Agents

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for cattle feed and feed additives. The report on this market takes into account several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

