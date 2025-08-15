Demand for Smart Transportation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $330.24 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Smart Transportation Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been significant growth in the size of the smart transportation market. The projected increase is from $158.49 billion in 2024 to $180.86 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%. The boom during the historical period stemmed from factors like increased urbanisation and city congestion, adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic regulation, a surge in demand for real-time tracking and monitoring in transportation, advancements in sensor technology and vehicular connectivity, and government policies promoting smart city and transportation alternatives.

In the upcoming years, the smart transportation market size is anticipated to experience a swift expansion. It is forecasted to escalate to $330.25 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The stimulants for growth in the market can be traced back to the increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, assimilation of 5G technology for enhanced and reliable communication, amplified focus on green and sustainable transportation means, advancements in the shared mobility and ride-sharing industry, and the expansion of smart transportation infrastructure in developing economies. Some of the significant trends for the forecasted period include the construction of integrated mobility-as-a-service (MAAS) platforms, priority given to predictive maintenance for transport fleets, utilization of artificial intelligence for accurate traffic prediction and optimization, integration of blockchain technology facilitating secure and transparent transactions and alliances between automotive manufacturers and technology corporations for connected vehicle solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Transportation Market Landscape?

Government-led measures and directives are seen as key drivers for the smart transportation sector. Governments in growing and emerging markets are channeling their efforts into innovative transportation technologies as a means to curb road congestion, uphold secure transportation systems, and minimize road incidents. One such example is the UK Government's introduction of the latest phase of the Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) innovation competition in October 2023. They pledged £1.8 million (or $2.18 million) to firms focused on projects for airport decarbonization and the use of artificial intelligence for the provision of more economical and effective transport. Consequently, the surge in such government strategies and regulations is anticipated to fuel the demand for smart transportation in the years ahead.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Transportation Market?

Major players in the Smart Transportation include:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens Corporation

• SAP SE

• Thales Group

• Alphabet Inc.

• Tesla Inc.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Mobileye

• NVIDIA Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Transportation Industry?

Leading corporations in the smart transportation industry are leveraging their market position with innovative platform solutions such as road synergy platforms. These platforms make use of technology to build a cohesive environment for various aspects of road infrastructure and transportation. For example, in September 2022, SenseTime, a prominent AI company from China, premiered its SenseAuto V2X Vehicle-Road Synergy Platform. The objective of this platform is to promote safer, more efficient city mobility by harmonizing 'smart cars', 'intelligent roads', and 'collaborative clouds'. The SenseAuto V2X platform offers a comprehensive analytical and decision-oriented solution by merging and evaluating vehicle and roadside data.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Transportation Market

The smart transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC), Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Cooperative Vehicle Systems

2) By Transportation Mode: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime

3) By Application: Traffic Management, Road Safety And Security, Parking Management, Public Transport, Automotive Telematics, Freight

Subsegments:

1) By Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS): Real-Time Traffic Information Systems, Route Planning Applications, Mobile Travel Apps, Dynamic Message Signs

2) By Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS): Traffic Signal Control Systems, Incident Management Systems, Traffic Monitoring Systems, Fleet Management Solutions

3) By Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS): Congestion Pricing Solutions, Toll Collection Systems, Parking Management Systems, Dynamic Pricing Applications

4) By Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS): Smart Bus Systems, Automated Fare Collection Systems, Real-Time Passenger Information Systems, Demand-Responsive Transport Solutions

5) By Cooperative Vehicle Systems: Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Systems, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I) Systems, Connected Vehicle Technologies, Automated Driving Systems

Smart Transportation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the smart transportation market. However, the forecast period anticipates Asia-Pacific to register the quickest growth. The scope of the report on the smart transportation market extends to regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

