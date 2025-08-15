Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials has witnessed substantial growth. Its value is projected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2024 to $5.64 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as disease outbreaks, the expansion of livestock production, regulatory guidelines, and increased consumer awareness have fueled the growth during the historical period.

The market size for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials is predicted to undergo robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $7.48 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated progress in this period can be credited to factors like the emergence of new diseases, increase in global population, changes in regulations, and concerns about public health. Key trends projected during this period encompass alternative remedies, cooperative ventures, personalized treatment strategies, augmented investments in research, and the application of blockchain technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Landscape?

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is expanding due to an increasing appetite for food products derived from animals. Foods like milk, eggs, meat, and others have a significant place in our diets since they are a key source of nutrition. In order to produce healthy, disease-free livestock, companies and organizations involved in the production of these food products are using animal antibiotics and antimicrobials as precautions. For example, a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Italy, forecasted in June 2023 a modest 0.8 percent increase in global meat production for 2023, reaching 365 million tonnes (in carcass weight equivalent), a slight increase compared to 2022. Thus, the growing desire for animal-based food products is anticipated to expedite demand for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials in the forthcoming years.

Who Are The Top Players In The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market?

Major players in the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials include:

• C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Phibro Animal Health Corp.

• Ashish Life Science Pvt. Limited

• Ayurvet Limited

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

• Endovac Animal Health

• HIPRA S. A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Industry?

Forming strategic alliances is becoming a prevalent trend in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. Companies in this sector are establishing strategic alliances with pertinent industry partners to enhance research and development of innovative animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. For example, in May 2022, Gnubiotics Sciences, a Swiss biotechnology firm dedicated to addressing microbiome-related health issues in humans and animals, formed a collaboration with ADM, an American company that specializes in human and health nutrition solutions, intending to bring new microbiome solutions to the market that enhance the health and wellbeing of companion animals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Product: Tetracyclines, Penicillin, Sulfonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Lincosamides, Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporins, Other Antimicrobials And Antibiotics

2) By Mode of Delivery: Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injection, Other Modes Of Delivery

3) By Animal Type: Food-Producing Animals, Companion Animals

Subsegments:

1) By Tetracyclines: Oxytetracycline, Chlortetracycline, Doxycycline

2) By Penicillin: Penicillin G, Ampicillin, Amoxicillin

3) By Sulfonamides: Sulfadimidine, Sulfadiazine, Sulfamethoxazole

4) By Macrolides: Erythromycin, Tylosin, Tulathromycin

5) By Aminoglycosides: Gentamicin, Neomycin, Streptomycin

6) By Lincosamides: Lincomycin, Clindamycin

7) By Fluoroquinolones: Enrofloxacin, Marbofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin

8) By Cephalosporins: Cefquinome, Cephalexin, Cefoperazone

9) By Other Antimicrobials And Antibiotics: Nitrofurans, Phenicols, Other Novel Antibiotics

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. Furthermore, the most rapid market growth in the forecast period is anticipated for Asia-Pacific. The report on the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

