Global Electric Vehicle Market Valued at $163.01 Billion in 2020, Set to Hit $823.75 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report entitled, “ Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), Top Speed (100 to 125 MPH, More Than 125 MPH and Less Than 100 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (All Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and Front Wheel Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030″. As per the report, the global electric vehicle market industry was estimated at $163.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to achieve $823.75 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% between 2021 and 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2404 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:The global electric vehicle market is experiencing huge growth because of several factors, inclusive of an increase in cost of the fuel, a surge in demand for more fuel-saving vehicles, low-emission, and better-appearing vehicles, and highly restrictive government rules concerning vehicle emissions. On the other hand, high production costs, a lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and serviceability restrict market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, the development of self-driving EV technology, and government initiatives are predicted to offer new opportunities for industry players in the future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐄𝐕 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞-Based on type, the BEV segment held the major market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the global electric vehicle market revenue. The segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030. Because of its benefits, including a shift in perception towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The report also analyzes other segments, including PHEV and FCEV.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the predominant market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is and is predicted to maintain its dominance at throughout the projection period. This is because of the evolution of vehicle production that has been inspired with the aid of various manufacturers. On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increasing need for zero-carbon vehicles.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the predominant share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031. Due to the growth in the range of vehicles at the roads, there is a continuous increase in demand for vehicles. However, the Europe region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030.Due to the increasing concern about the environment and stringent emission standards established by European governments and environment agencies.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) –Norway stands out as one of Europe’s most rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) markets. The country’s profound commitment to environmentally friendly practices and the escalating concerns surrounding fuel prices have emerged as the primary drivers propelling the growth of the EV sector. To illustrate, a Clean Technica report from October 2021 revealed that plug-in EVs had captured a remarkable market share of 89.3%, marking a significant increase from the 79.1% figure recorded in 2020.Additionally, data from the Norwegian Road Foundation (OFV) highlighted an impressive 25% surge in overall new car sales in Norway in 2021, reaching a record-breaking 176,276 cars. An impressive 65% of these newly registered vehicles were entirely electric, signifying substantial growth from the 54% recorded in 2020. Further amplifying this transition towards EVs, Norway’s parliament has established an ambitious non-binding target: by 2025, all cars sold in the country should be zero emissions vehicles. This lofty objective is playing a pivotal role in propelling the electric vehicle market’s continued expansion in Norway.𝐄𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Xiaopeng MotorsBMW AGAmpere VehiclesEnergica Motor Company S.p.A.BYD Company LimitedRivainChevrolet Motor CompanyDaimler AGHyundai Motor CompanyToyota Motor CorporationFord Motor CompanyTesla, IncGeneral MotorsMahindra Electric Mobility LimitedHero ElectricKarma AutomotiveVolkswagen AGOkinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.Kia CorporationNIONissan Motors Co., Ltd.Tata MotorsWM MotorLucid Group, Inc.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2404 This report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s leading players in the global electric vehicle market. They have implemented key business initiatives consisting of strategic growth, new product launches, alliances, and collaborations to enlarge their geographical areas and enhance their position in the market. The report assists the stakeholders in understanding the market dynamics, segment performance, product portfolio growth in the market, and the contribution made by leading market players to market growth.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Europe Cold Chain Logistics MarketAutomotive Garage Equipment MarketSmart Parking MarketLogistics MarketRoadside Assistance Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 