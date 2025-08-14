Outdoor Power Equipment Market to Reach USD 45 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Smart Technology

Reports And Data

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market set to grow from USD 25B in 2024 to USD 45B by 2034 at 6% CAGR, driven by smart tech, sustainability & rising landscaping

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is set to grow from USD 25 billion in 2024 to USD 45 billion by 2034, reflecting a healthy 6.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Increasing urbanization, smart city projects, and a shift towards eco-friendly solutions are fueling this growth.The lawn mowers segment remains the largest, powered by rising residential landscaping activities. Meanwhile, battery-powered equipment is the fastest-growing category, supported by a global push for sustainability and quieter, low-maintenance tools.Key applications include residential gardening, commercial landscaping, and public infrastructure upkeep. North America currently leads the market, but Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest due to rapid urban development and infrastructure investment.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4689 Technology and Sustainability Leading the WayAdvancements in smart technology and environmental regulations are transforming the industry. IoT integration is making outdoor equipment more efficient and easier to maintain. A Deloitte report predicts a 30% rise in IoT-enabled equipment adoption over the next five years.Sustainability trends are reshaping the market, with battery-powered tools projected to grow at an 8% CAGR—outpacing overall market growth. Regulatory actions, such as emission reduction targets from agencies like the EPA and the European Union's Green Deal, are pushing manufacturers towards eco-friendly innovations.Manufacturers are responding with new launches, such as Husqvarna’s robotic lawn mowers, which quickly captured a 15% market share, and Deere & Company’s battery-powered mowers, which cut operational costs by 20%.Market ChallengesWhile the shift towards cleaner technologies is gaining momentum, manufacturers face hurdles. Strict emission and noise regulations, high upfront costs of battery-powered tools, and limited charging infrastructure—especially in rural areas—are slowing adoption.Operational challenges include adjusting manufacturing lines for new technologies and managing supply chain disruptions. According to PwC, 40% of manufacturers report supply chain issues as a barrier to battery equipment adoption.Request Customization In The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4689 Segment HighlightsBy Product TypeLawn Mowers: Largest segment at USD 8 billion in 2024, expected to hit USD 14 billion by 2034 (5.5% CAGR). Growth is supported by home gardening trends and smart mower adoption.Chainsaws: Fastest-growing at 7.5% CAGR, driven by urban tree maintenance and storm cleanup needs.Other tools like trimmers, blowers, and snow throwers also see steady demand, boosted by ergonomic designs.By Power SourceGasoline-powered: Largest at USD 12 billion in 2024, growing to USD 18 billion by 2034 (4.2% CAGR), still preferred for heavy-duty jobs but facing regulatory pressure.Battery-powered: Fastest-growing at 8% CAGR, supported by lithium-ion battery improvements and falling costs.Electric-powered: Growing steadily, popular for residential use.By ApplicationResidential: Largest segment, USD 10 billion in 2024 to USD 16 billion by 2034 (5.0% CAGR), driven by DIY landscaping projects.Commercial: Fastest-growing at 7.0% CAGR, with urban landscaping service demand increasing.Public Infrastructure: Steady growth as municipalities invest in park and garden maintenance.Browse The Full Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/outdoor-power-equipment-market By End UserHomeowners: Largest group at USD 12 billion in 2024, growing to USD 18 billion by 2034 (4.5% CAGR).Landscaping Service Providers: Fastest-growing at 7.5% CAGR, aided by rising commercial landscaping contracts.Municipalities: Growth fueled by public space upkeep needs.By Distribution ChannelOffline: Largest channel at USD 15 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2034 (5.0% CAGR), with customers valuing in-store inspections and expert advice.Online: Fastest-growing at 8.5% CAGR, boosted by e-commerce convenience, price comparisons, and wider selection.Outdoor Power Equipment Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsHusqvarna GroupDeere & CompanyHonda Motor Co., Ltd.StihlBoschToro CompanyMTD ProductsAriens CompanyKubota CorporationMakita CorporationClick Here To Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4689 Outdoor Power Equipment Market SegmentationBy Product TypeLawn MowersChainsawsTrimmers & EdgersBlowersSnow ThrowersOthersBy Power SourceGasoline-poweredBattery-poweredElectric-poweredBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialPublic InfrastructureBy End UserHomeownersLandscaping Service ProvidersMunicipalitiesBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineLatest Published Reports by Reports And Data:Ureteral Stent MarketRheometer Viscometer MarketDesalting Buffer Exchange MarketPedicle Screw System MarketSkin Grafting System MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 