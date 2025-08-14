Reports And Data

Global Agricultural Pumps Market to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2034, driven by sustainable energy adoption, IoT integration, and growing agricultural activities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Agricultural Pumps Market is set to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2024 to USD 9.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.60%, according to the latest market analysis. This growth is fueled by increasing agricultural activities, rising demand for efficient water management, and the adoption of renewable energy solutions in farming.Market OverviewThe centrifugal pumps segment is expected to remain the largest in the market, valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2034, owing to their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for irrigation and water supply. Meanwhile, solar-powered pumps are forecast to be the fastest-growing category, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2034, boosted by sustainability trends and government incentives.Key applications include irrigation, water supply, and drainage. Irrigation leads the application segment, growing from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 6.0 billion by 2034, supported by precision farming and IoT-enabled pump adoption. Water supply applications are projected to grow at 7.0% annually, driven by livestock and crop production needs, while drainage pumps see steady growth in flood-prone areas.Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3870 Regional OutlookAsia Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region, supported by large-scale agricultural activities and government programs promoting sustainable farming. Countries like India and China are leading with renewable energy integration in irrigation systems, aided by financial incentives such as India’s KUSUM scheme.Growth DriversSustainability and technology are the core growth engines for the agricultural pump market. Solar-powered pumps are expected to grow by 15% annually, aided by renewable energy subsidies and cost savings for farmers. IoT integration is transforming pump operations, enabling real-time monitoring and reducing water waste—expected to see 20% annual growth.Government initiatives, such as the European Union’s Green Deal and USDA-funded water conservation programs, are further encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient pumps. Product innovations are also shaping the market—Grundfos launched a new range of affordable solar-powered pumps in March 2024, targeting small and medium-sized farms.Market RestraintsDespite the positive outlook, challenges include varying environmental regulations across regions, limited electricity access in rural areas, and the high initial cost of advanced pump systems. Infrastructure limitations in developing markets, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, hinder adoption, with only 60% rural electricity coverage. Cost remains a major barrier for nearly half of small and medium-sized farmers in developing countries. A shortage of skilled operators and weak supply chains also impact market growth.Request Customization Of The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3870 Segmentation InsightsBy Product Type:Centrifugal Pumps – Largest segment, USD 3.0 billion in 2024 to USD 5.5 billion by 2034, CAGR 6.0%.Solar-Powered Pumps – Fastest-growing, USD 2.0 billion by 2034, CAGR 8.5%.Submersible Pumps – USD 1.0 billion in 2024, steady growth for deep-well irrigation.By Application:Irrigation – Largest segment, USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 6.0 billion by 2034, CAGR 5.5%.Water Supply – Fastest-growing application, CAGR 7.0%, USD 2.5 billion by 2034.Drainage – Steady growth in flood management applications.By End User:Small-Scale Farmers – Largest segment, USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.5 billion by 2034, CAGR 6.5%.Large-Scale Farmers – CAGR 7.0%, driven by IoT-enabled precision agriculture.Agricultural Cooperatives – Stable growth supporting shared resource adoption.Agricultural Pumps Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsXylem Inc.GrundfosKSB SE & Co. KGaASulzer Ltd.Wilo SEFlowserve CorporationFranklin Electric Co., Inc.Pentair plcEbara CorporationThe Weir Group PLCClick here to Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3870 Agricultural Pumps Market SegmentationBy Product TypeCentrifugal PumpsPositive Displacement PumpsSolar-Powered PumpsSubmersible PumpsBy ApplicationIrrigationWater SupplyDrainageBy End UserSmall-Scale FarmersLarge-Scale FarmersAgricultural CooperativesBy TechnologyIoT-Enabled PumpsConventional PumpsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline RetailRead More Related ReportWound Assessment MarketIncubator System MarketAmbulance Equipment MarketApoptosis Assays MarketPain Patch MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 