Homeland Security Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Ground Support Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Ground Support Equipment Market?

The scale of the ground support equipment market has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market is set to swell from $9.14 billion in 2024 to approximately $9.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth experienced in the historical timeframe can be ascribed to the influence of globalization, demand for modern features, expansion of airport infrastructures, improvements in safety and ergonomics, and environmental regulations.

In the near future, the market size for ground support equipment is anticipated to experience robust growth, escalating to $13.5 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the projected period is linked to green regulations and initiatives, the concentration on safety and ergonomics, smart and IoT-enabled equipment, upgrade and replacement cycles, and incorporation of autonomy. Dominant trends for the aforementioned forecast period involve the adoption of electric and hybrid GSE, smart GSE solutions, emphasis on autonomous GSE, and the implementation of sustainable, eco-friendly, modular, and customizable equipment.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Ground Support Equipment Global Market Growth?

The surge in air passenger count and cargo transportation is anticipated to spur the growth of the ground support equipment market. An air passenger is generally understood to be an individual who utilizes air travel, specifically commercial airlines, as a mode of transport, while cargo transportation pertains to the conveyance of goods from one location to another. Ground support equipment is pivotal in streamlining operations such as fueling of aircraft, baggage handling, and cargo loading and unloading, thereby facilitating the management of the upsurge in aircraft, passenger, and cargo volumes. For example, in July 2024, the Asian airlines magazine, an independent civil aviation publication based in Australia, reported that airlines in the Asia-Pacific region led the way, registering a 27.0% increase in demand year-on-year. Capacity also saw a 26.0% rise compared to the prior year, with the load factor reaching 81.6%, signifying a 0.6 percentage point rise from May 2023. Consequently, a marked rise in the number of air passengers and cargo transportation is fuelling the growth of the ground support equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Ground Support Equipment Market?

Major players in the Ground Support Equipment include:

• John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.

• Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

• AERO SPECIALTIES INC.

• Cavotec SA

• Tronair Inc.

• TLD Group

• ITW GSE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Ground Support Equipment Market?

The ground support equipment market has been significantly influenced by the rise in technological advancements. Large firms in this sector are launching innovative ground support equipment products to solidify their market presence. As an example, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., a ground support equipment producer based in the US, debuted its Intellimix technology for the Safeaero 220 single-operator deicer in September 2022. Not only does this technology increase the efficacy of the deicing process by delivering the ideal heat and fluid mix, but it also gives customers the benefit of having one operator handle, direct, and deice the aircraft from a single cab, resulting in improved efficiency. Furthermore, the Intellimix technology adds to the Safeaero 220's capabilities, making deicing more efficient, reliable, and safe.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Ground Support Equipment Market Report?

The ground support equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Powered Ground Support Equipment, Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment

2) By Power Source: Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment, Electric Ground Support Equipment, Hybrid Ground Support Equipment, Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV), Advanced Ground Support Equipment

3) By Platform: Commercial, Military

4) By Application: Aircraft Handling, Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling

Subsegments:

1) By Powered Ground Support Equipment: Electric Tugs, Battery-Powered Equipment, Hydraulic Equipment, Towbarless Tractors, Baggage Tractors, Cargo Loaders, Aircraft Refueling Trucks

2) By Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment: Manual Tugs, Dollies, Chocks, Carts, Stairs And Ramps, Towbars, Hand Tools

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Ground Support Equipment Industry?

In 2024, the ground support equipment market was dominated by North America. The region with the highest anticipated growth rate, however, is Asia-Pacific, as outlined in the market report. Apart from these, the report also covers Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the ground support equipment market.

