Conveying Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2034 Driven by Automation and Industry 4.0 Adoption
Global Conveying Equipment Market is set to grow steadily, driven by automation, Industry 4.0 adoption, and rising demand from manufacturing & warehousingVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global Conveying Equipment Market is on track to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 8.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 5.30%. This growth is fueled by increasing automation in manufacturing and logistics, along with the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.
Automation Leads Market Expansion
The rise of automated systems is shaping the future of material handling, with automated conveyor systems emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Their popularity stems from the need for higher efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved workplace safety. According to the International Federation of Robotics, industrial robot installations reached 500,000 units in 2023, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.
Government and industry initiatives are further accelerating adoption. The U.S. Department of Commerce has committed USD 2 billion to smart manufacturing programs, while the European Union’s Horizon Europe is investing heavily in digital transformation. Companies like Daifuku Co., Ltd. are responding with innovations, including energy-efficient conveyor lines that can cut operational costs by up to 30%.
Key Market Drivers
Automation & Industry 4.0: Growing need for faster, more efficient operations.
E-commerce Boom: Expansion of online retail driving warehousing and distribution demand.
Sustainability Goals: Rising interest in energy-efficient systems to reduce carbon footprints.
Safety Benefits: Automated systems help lower workplace injuries by up to 40%.
Market Restraints
Despite its potential, the market faces challenges. High initial investment costs make it difficult for smaller businesses to adopt advanced systems. Compliance with safety and environmental regulations, such as the EU Machinery Directive, can raise production costs by up to 15%. Technical integration issues and a shortage of skilled workers further slow adoption.
Segmentation Overview
By Product Type:
Belt Conveyors dominate, expected to hit USD 3.5 billion by 2034 due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness.
Roller Conveyors will grow the fastest at a 6.2% CAGR, driven by automated sorting needs.
By Application:
Manufacturing leads with a projected USD 3.4 billion by 2034, boosted by automated production lines.
Warehousing & Distribution grows fastest at 6.5% CAGR, fueled by e-commerce expansion.
By End User:
Automotive remains the largest segment, forecasted at USD 2.9 billion by 2034.
Retail & E-commerce will expand quickest at 6.8% CAGR.
By Technology:
Automated Systems lead, reaching USD 5.0 billion by 2034.
Semi-automated Systems grow fastest at 6.0% CAGR due to flexibility and lower costs.
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales dominate with a forecasted USD 5.1 billion by 2034.
Distributors will see faster growth at 5.8% CAGR.
Regional Insights
North America currently holds the largest revenue share, thanks to advanced manufacturing facilities and early adoption of automation. However, Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth rate, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India.
Conveying Equipment Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Dematic Group
SSI Schaefer
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
Vanderlande Industries
Honeywell Intelligrated
BEUMER Group
Fives Group
Swisslog Holding AG
TGW Logistics Group
Conveying Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Belt Conveyors
Roller Conveyors
Pallet Conveyors
Overhead Conveyors
Others
By Application
Manufacturing
Warehousing & Distribution
Food & Beverage
Mining
Others
By End User
Automotive
Retail & E-commerce
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Technology
Automated Systems
Semi-automated Systems
Manual Systems
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors
