Global Trailer-Mounted Cranes Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Reports and Data

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trailer-mounted cranes market encompasses mobile lifting solutions mounted on trailers, offering high flexibility and rapid deployment for a variety of industries. Common types include hydraulic, electric, and diesel-powered trailer cranes—each designed to serve sectors like construction, infrastructure, oil & gas, mining, and telecommunications. These cranes are prized for their ease of transport, compactness, and efficiency in operations where site mobility and quick setup are critical.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-sample/491 Market Size & GrowthThe global trailer-mounted cranes market was valued at approximately USD 2.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 4.04 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of about 5.0% during 2023–2030Another report estimates the market at USD 2.5 billion in 2022, rising to USD 4.0 billion by 2030, at a slightly higher CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2030Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region in 2022The UK is anticipated to record the highest regional CAGR during 2023–2030, indicating strong upward momentum in that marketKey Growth DriversIncreasing construction and infrastructure development across regions is fueling demand for versatile lifting equipment.The need for mobile, compact, and rapidly deployable cranes supports continued growth in this segment.Technological advancements—including electric models and innovative hydraulic systems—enhance performance, sustainability, and operational agility.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeHydraulic Trailer-Mounted CranesElectric Trailer-Mounted CranesDiesel-Powered Trailer-Mounted CranesBy Lifting CapacityUnder 5 Tons5 to 10 Tons10 to 20 TonsAbove 20 TonsBy ApplicationConstructionInfrastructure DevelopmentOil & GasMiningTelecommunicationsBy MechanismTelescopic CranesArticulating CranesRotary CranesBy End-User IndustryCommercialResidentialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaTo know more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/trailer-mounted-cranes-market Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the trailer-mounted cranes market include Cargotec (Hiab), Palfinger, XCMG, Furukawa, Tadano, Fassi Crane, Manitex, Hyva Crane, Action Construction Equipment, and Zoomlion. Companies are investing in innovation, expanding their product ranges, and pursuing strategic growth initiatives to stay competitiveMarket Trends & OpportunitiesBroader adoption of electric and hydraulic innovations is taking place, with sustainability and efficiency as central drivers.Demand is rising for cranes with higher capacity, faster setup, and enhanced maneuverability in congested or rapidly evolving job sites.Telecom and infrastructure sectors, especially with the rollout of 5G networks and rural electrification, offer strong growth opportunities for compact and transport-friendly crane solutions.Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/491 Key Benefits of the Market ReportComprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesStrategic planning support with detailed forecasts and segmentationRegional insights for targeted business developmentCompetitive profiling of major players and their latest activitiesAssessment of regulatory and technological trends shaping the marketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

