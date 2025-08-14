PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2025 Cayetano slams BSP for delay in removing gambling site links from e-wallets Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday grilled the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for giving e-wallet providers 48 hours to remove links to online gambling sites. Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, questioned why the BSP acted only on the day of the Senate hearing on online gambling August 14, 2025. "Can you clarify? May order na kayo na tanggalin [gambling] links, so 'di sumusunod [ang e-wallet apps] sa inyo? I-open niyo GCash niyo ngayon, nandyan pa link [ng gambling sites,]" Cayetano told BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan. The senator said he personally checked a staff member's phone and saw that links to online gambling were still available in the e-wallet app. Tangonan admitted that it was only that day when the BSP gave e-wallet companies 48 hours to remove the links. Cayetano pointed out that the BSP had already circulated a proposal to e-wallet operators in July. He also noted complaints that e-wallets are being used for illegal online gambling. "I know sa banking very conservative, you have a very good reputation. Nag-circulate kayo ng proposal sa mga e-wallet at hinintay niyo pa ang kanilang reply, tapos today lang kayo nag-order? Kasi may hearing today?" he said. "We're not passing the blame to the Central Bank, we are sharing the blame. I have received complaints that y'ung ibang e-wallets, pati sa illegal ginagamit ang e-wallet. Having said that, it is a bigger problem. I found it lacking political will," he added. He challenged the 48-hour grace period and asked the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) if it is possible to remove the links immediately. The DICT confirmed it was possible. "Why do we give them 48 hours pa kung sure naman kayo? Kung may mamatay ng 48 hours kasi nalulong doon, OK lang sa atin or sayang lang kita?" Cayetano said. Tangonan explained that the 48 hours was meant to give time for both the removal of in-app links and icons to online gambling sites, and for consumers to withdraw their funds from online gaming accounts before the links are removed. According to Tangonan, all gambling site links on e-wallet platforms should be gone by the end of business on Saturday, August 16. Cayetano, who since his 2022 Senate run has been the only candidate with an explicit anti-gambling platform, stressed the importance of decisive action from regulators. "Central Bank is one of the most respected institutions na may political will dito. Ang monetary board is independent, so 'pag sinabi mong decisive action, decisive tayo," he said. Cayetano, binanatan ang BSP sa pagkaantala ng pagtanggal ng gambling site links sa e-wallets Pinuna ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) dahil binigyan pa ng 48 oras ang mga e-wallet provider para tanggalin ang mga link papunta sa mga online gambling site. Bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, kwinestiyon ng senador kung bakit ngayon lamang kumilos ang BSP sa mismong araw ng pagdinig ng Senado ukol sa online gambling nitong Agosto 14, 2025. "Can you clarify? May order na kayo na tanggalin [gambling] links, so 'di sumusunod [ang e-wallet apps] sa inyo? I-open niyo GCash niyo ngayon, nandyan pa link [ng gambling sites,]" sabi ni Cayetano kay BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan. Sinabi ng senador na siya mismo ang tumingin sa cellphone ng isa niyang staff at nakita niyang mayroon pa ring mga link ng online gambling sa e-wallet app. Inamin ni Tangonan na nitong Miyerkules lamang nagbigay ang BSP ng 48 oras na palugit sa mga e-wallet company para alisin ang mga link. Ipinunto ni Cayetano na noong July pa nagpalabas ng panukala ang BSP para sa mga e-wallet operator. Binanggit din niya na may mga reklamo na ginagamit diumano ang ilang e-wallet apps para sa illegal online gambling. "I know sa banking very conservative, you have a very good reputation. Nag-circulate kayo ng proposal sa mga e-wallet at hinintay niyo pa ang kanilang reply, tapos today lang kayo nag-order? Kasi may hearing today?" sabi niya. "We're not passing the blame to the Central Bank, we are sharing the blame. I have received complaints na y'ung ibang e-wallets, pati sa illegal ginagamit ang e-wallet. Having said that, it is a bigger problem. I found it lacking political will," dagdag niya. Hinamon din niya ang pagbibigay ng 48 oras na palugit at tinanong ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) kung posible bang agad itong matanggal. Kinumpirma naman ng DICT na posible ito. "Why do we give them 48 hours pa kung sure naman kayo? Kung may mamatay ng 48 hours kasi nalulong doon, OK lang sa atin or sayang lang kita?" wika ni Cayetano. Ipinaliwanag ni Tangonan na ang pagbibigay ng 48 oras ay para magkaroon ng oras na tanggalin ang mga in-app link at icon patungo sa online gambling sites, at para mabigyan ng panahon ang mga consumer na ma-withdraw ang kanilang pondo mula sa online gaming accounts bago tuluyang alisin ang mga link. Ayon kay Tangonan, wala na ang mga link ng gambling sites sa e-wallet platforms pagsapit ng "end of business" sa Sabado, August 16. Patuloy na isinusulong ni Cayetano ang kanyang laban sa sugal. Mula pa noong tumakbo siya sa Senado noong 2022, siya lamang ang natatanging kandidato na may malinaw na anti-gambling platform. Binigyang diin din niya ang kahalagahan ng mabilis at matapang na aksyon mula sa mga regulator. "Central Bank is one of the most respected institutions na may political will dito. Ang monetary board is independent, so 'pag sinabi mong decisive action, decisive tayo," aniya.

