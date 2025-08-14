PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2025 TULFO WARNS: BSP OFFICER FACES CONTEMPT IF E-WALLET LINKS TO GAMBLING APPS NOT REMOVED BY AUG. 17 Senate Committee on Games and Amusement Chairperson Sen. Erwin Tulfo has issued a stern warning: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan could be cited for contempt if e-wallet links to online gambling apps are not removed by Sunday, August 17. In the inaugural hearing of the Senate panel on Thursday, the BSP revealed that they ordered electronic wallets including GCash and Maya to sever links to online gambling platforms in 48 hours from August 14. "If I see a single link to gambling apps, I will cite you in contempt. The committee is serious—we have a problem, we have a crisis," Sen. Erwin Tulfo declared. "I'm taking your word on this, we'll give you actually more than 48 hours. So Sunday morning, we will not see online gambling games anymore and no more links of any sort will be accessible on e-wallets," the Senator said. Tulfo, who presided over the Senate panel's hearing, stressed that the Central Bank, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and other law enforcement agencies should provide concrete solutions to curb social ills wrought by online gambling, in the next hearings. "We want a clear and concise solution. We are talking now because majority of us wants total ban on online gambling while you are asking for regulation due to foregone revenues. From the Senate's end, we are inclined to ban it because social ills outweigh the income benefits. If you ask us, we want to stop online gambling right here, right now. But we will hear every side," the Games and Amusement Panel Chair said addressing the government agencies. TULFO NAGBANTA SA BSP OFFICER NA MAAARING MA- CONTEMPT KUNG DI NATANGGAL ANG MGA E-WALLET LINK SA GAMBLING APPS PAGDATING NG AGOSTO 17 Nagbabala si Senate Committee on Games and Amusement Chairperson Sen. Erwin Tulfo na posibleng ma-contempt si Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan kung hindi matatanggal ang mga link ng e-wallets patungo sa mga online gambling apps sa Linggo, Agosto 17. Sa unang pagdinig ng nasabing komite noong Huwebes, ibinunyag ng BSP na nagbaba sila ng kautusan sa mga electronic wallets gaya ng GCash at Maya na putulin ang koneksyon sa mga online gambling platform sa loob ng 48 oras mula Agosto 14. "Pero para malinaw po tayo, wag ho ninyong biru-biruin ang committee na ito. We have a problem, we have a crisis. Hindi po ito basta-basta, we are facing crisis," ani Tulfo. Kinumpirma naman ito ni Tangonan at sinabing bibigyan ng parusa ang mga di susunod sa nasabing order. "Paniniwalaan ko ang iyong salita. Kaya sa Linggo ng umaga, wala nang makikitang online gambling games at wala nang kahit anong link na maa-access sa e-wallets," pagdidiin ng senador. Binigyang-diin din ni Tulfo, na siyang namumuno sa pagdinig, na dapat maglatag ang BSP, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), at iba pang ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas, ng malinaw na solusyon upang sugpuin ang masamang epekto ng online gambling, sa susunod na mga pagdinig. "Gusto namin ng malinaw at diretsong solusyon. Nag-uusap tayo ngayon dahil karamihan sa amin ay nais ng total ban sa online gambling, habang kayo naman ay humihiling ng regulasyon dahil sa mawawalang kita ng bansa. Sa panig ng Senado, mas pinapanigan namin ang pagbabawal dahil mas mabigat ang dulot nitong masamang epekto kaysa sa benepisyo ng kita. Kung kami ang tatanungin, gusto naming itigil na ang online gambling ngayon din. Pero pakikinggan namin ang lahat ng panig," pahayag ng Games and Amusement Panel Chair sa mga kinatawan ng gobyerno.

