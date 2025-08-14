Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market Size, Current and Future Trends and Forecast, 2030

Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks

Growing popularity of low calorie intake and developments in the food service industry drive the growth of the global sugar free carbonated drinks market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar free carbonated drinks market size was estimated at $125.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $243.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.Growing popularity of low calorie intake, developments in the food service industry, and increasing expenditure on health & wellness products drive the growth of the global sugar free carbonated drinks market. On the other hand, high prices of raw materials and declining demand for carbonated drinks impede the growth to some extent. However, new product launches are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13624 The growth of food service industry, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, growth in health consciousness, and easy availability of sugar free carbonated drinks are the key factors that propel the growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks. The discounted prices offered in a package of sugar free carbonated drinks in supermarkets/hypermarkets aggressively increased the consumption in the European and North American markets. The independent retailers and convenience stores account for larger market share in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets owing to huge rural population in these regions.Sugar free carbonated drinks are low calorie or no calorie carbon infused drinks with added natural/artificial flavors, coloring, preservatives, and other ingredients. Aspartame, Saccharin, Acesulfame K are some of the sugar substitutes used as sweetener in sugar free carbonated drinks. The rise in prevalence of obesity and high blood sugar levels among the population boost the demand for sugar free carbonated drinks. Regular carbonated drinks contain sugar that is harmful for health thus people shift toward sugar free substitute of carbonated drinks. According to a study by the Global Burden of Disease, around 4.72 million people died prematurely due to obesity and around 6.53 people died due to high blood sugar in 2017. Higher consumption of added sugar may lead to obesity that again results in various health risks such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain cancers. These factors are responsible for rise in health consciousness among the population. Moreover, surge in health awareness among the global population boosts the demand for sugar free substitutes of carbonated drinks. These factors propel the growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks market during the forecast period. The desire to look fit and active among the consumers is a key factor fueling the demand for sugar free carbonated drinks in the market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-carbonated-drinks-market/purchase-options The sugar free carbonated drinks market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. By type, the sugar free carbonated drinks market is divided into soft drinks, energy drinks, sports drink, and carbonated water. By flavor, it is segregated into cola, lime, orange, lemonade, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA). According to the sugar free carbonated drinks market forecast, on the basis of type, the soft drinks segment was the highest contributor to the market, accounting for $48 billion in 2020, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period, owing to higher preference and consumption of soft drinks across the globe.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Urbanization, higher purchasing capacity, increased health awareness, and desire for active lifestyle has fostered the growth of the market in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to growing penetration of restaurant chains such as McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13993 Key players in the industry-Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.Bisleri InternationalThe Coca-Cola CompanyArizona Beverage Company, Llc.Jones Soda Co.Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.PepsiCo, Inc.Refresco Group B.V.Kofola CeskoSlovensko A.S.Suntory GroupThe growth and development of restaurant chains, cloud kitchens, food delivery services, quick service restaurants, and fast food chains foster the sugar free carbonated drinks market growth. The fast food chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, YUM Brands, and Burger King, most of the times include a carbonated soft drink in their regular affordable meal plan. This resulted in the increased consumption of sugar free carbonated drinks across the globe. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 36.6% of adults in the U.S. consume fast food on regular basis. Therefore, the rise consumption of fast food from the popular fast food chains is exponentially contributing toward the growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks industry Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Lager Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lager-market-A14203 Port Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/port-wine-market-A14260 Tonic Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-wine-market-A14053

