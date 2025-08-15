Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Anticipated to Grow at 5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market In 2025?

In recent times, the automotive metal timing chain market size has consistently increased. It is projected to expand from $13.5 billion in 2024 to $14 billion in 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors such as the prevalence of internal combustion engines, durability and performance demands, market standardization, limited availability of substitutes, regulatory adherence, and worldwide growth in automotive production have contributed to the growth experienced in this historical period.

Over the next few years, the automotive metal timing chain market is predicted to experience steady expansion. The market is projected to reach a value of $17.02 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The anticipated growth can be ascribed to factors such as the shift towards electric vehicles, extended vehicle lifespan prognosis, continued material growth, the worldwide growth of automotive markets, and strict emission regulations. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the focus on enhanced manufacturing techniques, the adoption of smart technologies, escalating environmental considerations and sustainability, heightened focus on durability and dependability, as well as regulatory compliance and quality norms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market?

The automotive metal timing chain market is anticipated to grow with the expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector. This sector consists of the design, creation, supply, and sale of automobiles. The metal timing chain, a critical component in vehicles, ensures the crankshaft rotation is synchronized. It allows the engine's inlet and exhaust valves to open and close at precisely determined times during each engine cycle, inducing growth in the automotive metal timing chain market as the automotive manufacturing sector expands. For instance, the number of motor vehicles manufactured in Canada saw a rise from 3,973,874 in August 2022 to 4,123,572 in December 2022. Hence, the automotive manufacturing sector's growth is indeed facilitating the expansion of the automotive metal timing chain market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Metal Timing Chain Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Metal Timing Chain include:

• BG Automotive

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Continental AG

• Dayco IP Holdings LLC

• FAI Automotive plc

• Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH + Co. KG

• Iwis Motorsysteme GmbH & Co. KG

• Melling

• NTN Europe

• SKF

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market In The Globe?

One significant trend that is getting increasingly popular in the automotive metal timing chain market is product innovation. Key players in this market are consistently introducing pioneering products to maintain their market standing. Take Continental AG for example, a German-based automotive metal timing chain business, unveiled a new line of polyurethane (PU) timing belts named synchromotion, in February 2023 under their truly endless product category. The synchromotion, which is a steel cord reinforced polyurethane belt, boasts of high flexibility, abrasion resistance, and durability. Its polyurethane covering makes the power transmission more efficient as compared to other materials. Synchromotion is versatile and can be used in a variety of applications, including synchronous conveyor systems, transport devices with sliding rails and positioning, reversing drives in both linear and control engineering.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Report?

The automotive metal timing chain market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Roller Chain, Bush Chain, Toothed Or Silent Chain

2) By Propulsion Type: Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine, Other Propulsion Types

3) By Engine Type: Overhead Cam Engine, Push Rod Engine, Other Engine Type

4) By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Trucks, Buses and Coach

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Roller Chain: Standard Roller Chain, Heavy-Duty Roller Chain

2) By Bush Chain: Standard Bush Chain, Heavy-Duty Bush Chain

3) By Toothed Or Silent Chain: Toothed Chain (Sprocket-Driven), Silent Chain (Non-Sprocket-Driven)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market By 2025?

In 2024, the dominant region in the automotive metal timing chain market was Asia-Pacific. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

