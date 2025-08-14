Chocolate Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Chocolate Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025

Chocolate Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the chocolate market has consistently expanded over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $140.97 billion in 2024 to $145.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth throughout the historic period can be credited to factors such as the cultural importance of chocolate, its enhanced global accessibility, effective advertising and branding strategies, increased disposable income, innovation of new product types and variations, as well as the tradition of gifting chocolates.

In the coming years, the chocolate market size is predicted to experience consistent expansion, growing to ""$175.52 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The projected expansion can be credited to factors including premium and artisanal products, ethical and sustainable sourcing, imaginative new presentations of chocolate, functional components and claims, and worldwide economic trends. Key developments anticipated in the forecast period encompass the use of functional and health-focused ingredients, novel flavor combinations and fusions, customization options, the digitalization of marketing and sales, as well as a gravitation towards dark chocolate and healthier choices.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Chocolate Market?

The expansion of the chocolate market is anticipated to be driven by a surge in online sales due to the growing internet reach. The internet penetration rate is a reflection of the proportion of people with internet access, gauged by the number of internet users and the sales generated online. As retail and mail-order sales have given way to online platforms, the internet has emerged as the predominant medium for distribution and customer interaction. The critical role of increased internet access in bolstering online chocolate sales cannot be overstated. As per a study by DataReportal, a freely accessible information resource based in Singapore, the 5.16 billion people estimated to have used the internet at the start of 2023 correspond to 64.4% of the worldwide population. Moreover, the global number of web users continues its upward trend, with an impressive rise of 100 million within the 12 months leading up to January 2023. Furthermore, Optinmonster, a US internet, e-commerce, and web hosting company, predicted that the United States alone will see 300 million online shoppers by 2023 - a staggering 91% of its total population. At present, while 69% of Americans have experienced online shopping, around 25% make online purchases at least monthly. The increasing penetration of the internet for online transactions acts as a key catalyst propelling the chocolate market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Chocolate Market?

Major players in the Chocolate include:

• Barry Callebaut

• The Hershey Company

• Nestle SA

• Mars Incorporated

• Lotte Corporation

• Mondelez International Inc.

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

• Ferrero SpA

• Lake Champlain Chocolates

• Cémoi Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Chocolate Market?

An emerging pattern in the chocolate market is a heightened focus on product innovations, chiefly from prominent companies. To solidify their market position, companies are exploring various innovative products. Barry Callebaut Group, an Indian manufacturer of upscale chocolates, is such an example. In April 2023, this group launched Ruby chocolate baking chips in the North American market. Characterized by its unique pink hue and fruity flavor, Ruby chocolate, a creation of Barry Callebaut, has gained global recognition. The release of Ruby chocolate baking chips is anticipated to boost Barry Callebaut's standing in the high-end chocolate market, providing an exceptional and creative product for both consumers and bakers. This also broadens their dominance in the burgeoning North American chocolate industry.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Chocolate Market Growth

The chocolatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White chocolate

2) By Category: Premium, Seasonal, Everyday

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical And Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Duty-Free Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Chocolate: Standard Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate With Additives

2) By Dark Chocolate: Bittersweet Dark Chocolate, Semi-Sweet Dark Chocolate, Unsweetened Dark Chocolate

3) By White Chocolate: Standard White Chocolate, White Chocolate With Additives

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Chocolate Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the chocolate confectionery market and is projected to grow further. The market report analyzed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

