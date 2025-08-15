Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Size Worth $46.17 Billion by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2025 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Worth?

The automotive lead acid batteries market size has seen consistent expansion in the previous years. It is expected to rise from $36.93 billion in 2024 to $37.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth experienced during the historical period is due to factors such as the expansive growth of the automotive industry, dominance of conventional vehicles, trustworthiness and longevity, demand in the aftermarket, cold cranking performance, and support for start-stop systems.

The market for automotive lead acid batteries is projected to experience steady expansion in the forthcoming years, expected to reach $46.17 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The predicted growth during this period is driven by the transition to mild hybrid systems, sustained prevalence in traditional vehicles, market expansion in emerging regions, support for commercial vehicles, hybridization movements, and government-backed recycling efforts. Key trends during this projection period consist of heightened emphasis on start-stop technology, advancement in battery technologies, proliferation of micro-hybrid vehicles, assimilation of smart battery applications, and the evolution of customer tastes and technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market?

The burgeoning interest in electric vehicles is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive lead-acid batteries industry in the future. The global move towards zero-emission transportation is being driven by concerns about global warming and the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. The creation of EV charging stations, hydrogen fueling stations, and governmental initiatives promoting the adoption and integration of electric vehicles all contribute to the growing demand for automotive lead-acid batteries. These batteries offer robust power, cost-effectiveness, safety, and reliability. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in April 2023 that 14% of all new cars sold worldwide in 2022 were electric - a major increase from 9% in 2021. This trajectory is set to proceed in 2023, with over 2.3 million electric cars sold in just the first quarter, a 25% surge compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. Additionally, it is anticipated that by the close of 2023, sales of electric cars will hit 14 million, a 35% annual rise, with the pace of new acquisitions picking up in the latter half of the year. Thus, the increasing consumer appetite for electric vehicles will bolster the automotive lead-acid batteries industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market?

Major players in the Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market include:

• GS Yuasa International Limited

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Exide Industries Limited

• EnerSys Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• CSB Battery Company Limited

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Leoch International Technology Limited

• NorthStar Battery Company LLC

• Clarios LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Sector?

Innovative developments in the automotive lead-acid battery market are becoming a prominent trend. Firms active in this market are keen on developing cutting-edge battery solutions to solidify their market stance. Schaeffler India, a company producing ball and roller bearings in India, for instance, introduced TruPower 2W batteries ideal for two-wheelers and electric two-wheelers in June 2023. These batteries come with modern features and are backed by a two-year warranty, offering reliable and long-lasting energy solutions, making them the preferred choice for two-wheeler owners in need of high-quality performance and reliability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share?

The automotive lead acid batteries market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flooded Batteries, Enhanced Flooded Batteries, VRLA Batteries

2) By Product: SLI Batteries, Micro Hybrid Batteries

3) By Sales Channel: Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via OEMs, Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales Via Aftermarket

4) By End User: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler

Subsegments:

1) By Flooded Batteries: Conventional Flooded Batteries, Maintenance-Free Flooded Batteries

2) By Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB): EFB For Start-Stop Systems, EFB For Conventional Applications

3) By VRLA Batteries (Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid): Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Batteries, Gel Batteries

View the full automotive lead acid batteries market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lead-acid-batteries-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for automotive lead acid batteries and is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The market report for automotive lead acid batteries includes multiple regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

