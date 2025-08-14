North America Off-site Construction Market: Comprehensive Country Analysis Unveils Regional Opportunities

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America off-site construction market generated $49.46 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the North America off-site construction market based on material, end-user industry, and country. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on material, the steel segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The concrete segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the residential segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the U.S segment held the lion's share in 2021, holding four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Mexico segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Major Players:
The key players analyzed in the North America off-site construction market report include Blokable Inc., Blu Homes, Emagispace, Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Modus Structures Inc, Nomodic, Plant Prefab, Inc., Project Frog, and SG Blocks Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global North America off-site construction market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

