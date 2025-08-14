SASSA conducts Integrated Registration Outreach Programme at Nkomazi, 15 Aug

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] will be conducting Integrated Registration Outreach Programme [ICROP] at Nkomazi Block B. This programme will be led by the Mpumalanga MEC, the Honourable Ms. Nompumelelo Hlophe of Social Development.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure that social assistance services are brought closer to that particular community and easy access of services by rural communities. It is also a drive meant to improve the interaction between government and citizens. During this event the Agency will be rendering services such as social grant applications, reviews, all enquiries including SRD R370 social grant.

Various government Departments, NGOs, state entities and financial institutions will be attending and providing their services to the people.

The ICROP is scheduled as follows:

Venue: Block B Community Hall at Nkomazi Local Municipality

Date: 15 August 2025

Time: 08:00

The Media is invited to witness this service delivery

Please confirm your attendance to Nothando Shezi at 079 588 5918/nothandos@sassa.gov.za

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11 during working hours Monday – Friday, and WhatsApp 082 046 8553.



#ServiceDeliveryZA