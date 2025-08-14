Pedestrian Bridge Market to Grow from $90.3 Billion in 2021 to $142.3 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6% : AMR

Pedestrian Bridge Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pedestrian bridge market , valued at $90.3 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $142.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Pedestrian bridges, designed for foot traffic and cyclists to cross obstacles like rivers, roads, or valleys, are critical infrastructure supporting safe and efficient movement in urban and rural settings. These bridges come in various forms, including truss, suspension, beam, and arch bridges, tailored to specific functional and aesthetic requirements.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53543 Market OverviewPedestrian bridges facilitate safe passage in areas with heavy vehicular traffic or natural barriers, enhancing connectivity in cities, tourist destinations, and rural regions. They are constructed using materials like steel, concrete, timber, and composites, with designs ranging from simple beam bridges to visually striking suspension or glass-deck structures. The market’s growth is driven by urbanization, population growth, and innovative construction techniques, despite challenges like high material costs and maintenance expenses.Market DynamicsDriversRapid urbanization and population growth are key drivers of the pedestrian bridge market. The United Nations projects the global population reached 8 billion in 2022, expected to grow to 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050, with significant contributions from Asia and Africa, particularly India and China. This population surge fuels urban expansion, increasing the need for pedestrian bridges to ensure safe movement across busy roads and urban infrastructure. For example, in June 2020, New York City proposed a 20-foot-wide pedestrian and cyclist bridge connecting Queens and Manhattan, enhancing urban mobility.Rising GDP in developing nations has also spurred road construction, necessitating pedestrian bridges. In India, for instance, national highway construction averaged 37 km per day between 2020 and 2021, according to Invest India. Similar trends in countries like China, Vietnam, and South Korea amplify demand for pedestrian infrastructure. Additionally, pedestrian bridges are increasingly built at tourist destinations to attract visitors. In August 2022, the Atal pedestrian bridge was inaugurated on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, India, boosting tourism. Similarly, in April 2021, Portugal opened the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge (516 meters) in Arouca, connecting natural attractions like the Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53543 Pedestrian bridges also play a vital role in rural development, connecting areas separated by rivers or valleys, thus improving access to education, healthcare, and markets. These factors collectively drive market growth by addressing both functional and aesthetic needs.RestraintsHigh costs of raw materials and frequent maintenance requirements pose significant challenges. Materials like steel and concrete are subject to price volatility, increasing construction costs. Additionally, pedestrian bridges, especially those in harsh environments or tourist-heavy areas, require regular upkeep, which can strain public budgets. These financial barriers limit adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive regions or projects with constrained funding.OpportunitiesTechnological advancements offer substantial growth opportunities. Innovations like 3D-printed concrete bridges are transforming the industry. For example, XtreeE, a large-scale additive manufacturing firm, secured a contract to build a 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge for the 2024 Paris Olympics, integrating Industry 4.0 principles for a new infrastructure model. Similarly, companies like Rewind are repurposing materials, such as constructing a pedestrian bridge in County Cork, Ireland, in February 2022 using recycled wind turbine blades. These innovations reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and open new market segments.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the pedestrian bridge market in 2020, halting construction activities due to global lockdowns. Demand plummeted in key markets like the U.S., Germany, Italy, the UK, India, and China, where the virus severely impacted infrastructure projects. However, post-2020 recovery, fueled by vaccine rollouts, led to a resurgence in construction activities. By 2023, the market showed strong recovery, though a surge in COVID-19 cases in China introduced short-term uncertainty. Companies are now focusing on resilient supply chains and workforce safety to mitigate future disruptions.Segmental OverviewThe pedestrian bridge market is segmented by type, construction type, material, and region.By TypeThe market includes truss, beam, suspension, and arch bridges. In 2021, beam bridges dominated revenue due to their simple design, ease of construction, and low maintenance. Constructed using steel, concrete, or timber, beam bridges are supported by abutments or piers and are common in urban settings. Companies like Backwoods Bridges in the U.S. specialize in timber beam bridges. Other types, like suspension and arch bridges, are popular for aesthetic and tourist purposes.By Construction TypeThe market is divided into new construction and reconstruction/repair. New construction held a larger share in 2021, driven by the development of new roads and urban areas, particularly in developing nations. However, the reconstruction and repair segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as aging infrastructure requires upgrades to meet modern safety and aesthetic standards.By MaterialMaterials include concrete, steel, and others (timber, fiber-reinforced polymers). Steel led in revenue in 2021 due to its workability, recyclability, and lightweight properties. Concrete, valued for its strength and low maintenance, was the second-highest contributor. The “others” segment, including timber and composites, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by sustainable innovations like recycled materials.By RegionAsia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead through 2031, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. For instance, in December 2022, Chennai, India, announced plans for a pedestrian bridge in Anna Nagar, while Bhopal opened a $13 million bridge in 2023. China’s Ruyi glass bridge in Zhejiang, built in 2020, exemplifies tourism-driven projects. North America and Europe follow, with strong infrastructure investments, while LAMEA shows emerging potential due to increasing urbanization.Update On Demand@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A53543 Competitive LandscapeMajor players include Arup Group, Backwoods Bridges, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Denton Corker Marshall, IJP Corporation Ltd, Landmark Products Pty Ltd, Mace Group, Nature Bridges, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), and The Walsh Group. These companies focus on innovative designs and construction services. For example, in January 2020, Mace Group and GRAHAM installed a 350-ton steel pedestrian bridge in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, for cyclists and pedestrians.Key Benefits for StakeholdersMarket Trends and Forecasts: Provides detailed analysis of trends and projections from 2021 to 2031.Segmental Insights: Identifies high-growth segments like beam bridges and reconstruction/repair.Competitive Analysis: Profiles key players and their strategies, aiding market positioning.Regional Opportunities: Highlights Asia-Pacific’s dominance and growth potential in other regions.Impact Assessment: Evaluates COVID-19’s effects and recovery strategies.Innovation Focus: Showcases technological advancements like 3D printing and recycled materials.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. 