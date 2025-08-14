Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Anticipated to Grow at 3.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Helicopter-Based Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Helicopter-Based Transportation Market In 2025?

The helicopter-based transportation market size has consistently expanded in the past few years. Its projected growth is from $6.12 billion in 2024 to $6.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the surge in urban air mobility (UAM), enhanced medical and emergency services, increased tourism and leisure activities, together with offshore oil and gas operations, military, and defense applications.

The market size for transportation via helicopters is projected to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach $7.36 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Contributing factors to the growth predicted in the forecast period include the demand for on-demand services, ecological concerns, infrastructure improvement initiatives, and procurement in the military and defense sectors, as well as offshore oil and gas operation. The forecast period is expected to witness major trends such as sustainable and environment friendly practices, development of autonomous and uncrewed helicopters, tourism and VIP transport services, upgrades in military and defense, and employment in emergency services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Helicopter-Based Transportation Market?

The growth of the helicopter-based transportation market is expected to be boosted by an increase in the utilisation of helicopters for various purposes. These rotorcraft, which are capable of vertical takeoffs and landings and can hover in place, do not possess wings but are equipped with one or two sets of large rotating blades on their tops. They serve a multitude of functions, such as supporting the energy and electricity sectors, facilitating transportation and cargo logistics, conducting search-and-rescue missions and firefighting operations, fulfilling military and government contracts, among others. Their ability to take off and land with ease has also increased their appeal in the transportation sector. A case in point is when Airbus Helicopters, a division of the Dutch commercial aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, reported in January 2023 that it had received 374 gross orders (net 362) in 2022, marking a significant market rebound. This included the sale of 216 light single-engine helicopters, while deliveries jumped from 338 in 2021 to 344. In conclusion, the helicopter-based transportation market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating use of helicopters across various applications.

Who Are The Key Players In The Helicopter-Based Transportation Industry?

Major players in the Helicopter-Based Transportation include:

• Bristow Group Inc.

• CHC Group LLC

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• PHI Inc.

• Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd.

• Falcon Aviation Services Inc.

• British International Helicopters Services Limited

• Petroleum Helicopters International Inc.

• Helijet International Inc.

• Air Methods Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Helicopter-Based Transportation Market In The Globe?

Prominent entities in the helicopter-based transportation sector are channeling their efforts into the creation of innovative solutions, such as same-day return helicopter services, to improve the convenience and service efficiency for their clients. These services enable passengers to journey to a destination and come back to where they had left off, all within a day's span. As an example, BLADE India, an urban mobility firm based in India, rolled out same-day return helicopter services in June 2023, catering to pilgrims traveling to Tirumala Tirupati from Bengaluru. This would allow worshippers to fly in the morning and get back by evening. This service, initiating departures from HAL Airport with a total flight time of roughly 45 minutes, has room for a maximum of five passengers per helicopter. The underlying goal of this initiative is to better elderly pilgrims' access and to make their pilgrimage journey seamless, with the anticipation of extending the operational routes and enlarging the fleet size.

What Segments Are Covered In The Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Report?

The helicopter-based transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passengers Transportation, Cargo Transportation

2) By Order Type: Light And Small, Medium, Heavy-Lift

3) By Application: Surveillance Search And Rescue, Passenger Transportation, Cargo Transportation

4) By End User: Mining, Oil And Gas, Hydropower Construction, Agriculture Industry, Energy Industry, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Passengers Transportation: Commuter Services, Sightseeing Tours, Medical Evacuations (Medevac), Corporate Charters, VIP Transportation

2) By Cargo Transportation: Freight Delivery, Air Ambulance Services, Offshore Supply Transportation, Construction And Utility Support, Agricultural And Forestry Operations

View the full helicopter-based transportation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/helicopter-based-transportation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Helicopter-Based Transportation Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the highest market share in helicopter-based transportation and is anticipated to grow further. The regions examined in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

