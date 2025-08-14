The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market CAGR to be at 5.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $16.27 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

It will grow to $16.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market?

The market size for anti-ship missile defense systems has seen consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from a value of $12.52 billion in 2024 to an estimated $13.13 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this development during the historic period includes the progression of naval warfare, the naval arms competition, strategic maritime chokepoints, the rise in asymmetric threats, military conflicts and tensions, as well as shifts in military doctrine.

The market for anti-ship missile defense systems is predicted to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $16.27 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The anticipated growth during this period can be credited to escalating threats in the maritime sector, the modernization of naval forces, the concentration on consolidated defense networks, the advancement of hypersonic weapons, as well as geopolitical strains and territorial disagreements. Notable trends during this predicted period are the creation of counter-hypersonic systems, the shift towards multi-level defenses, an increase in maritime disputes, integrated defense systems, and emphasis on interception capabilities.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market?

The escalation in global conflicts is anticipated to drive the expansion of the anti-ship missile defense system market in the future. The proliferation of regional wars, heightened maritime security threats, and disputes in contested marine areas necessitate the increased deployment of ASMD systems on naval vessels. For example, according to data from the House of Lords Library, a UK-based information resource, in October 2024, there were 110 million individuals forcibly displaced due to conflicts, persecution, violence, or human rights infringements as of mid-2023. Similarly, it has been noted that conflict incidents in the Middle East escalated from eight to ten between 2022 to 2023. Combat-related fatalities also increased, going from slightly over 5,000 in 2022 to almost 26,000 in 2023. Hence, the escalation in global conflicts is contributing to the growth of the anti-ship missile defense system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market?

Major players in the Anti-Ship Missile Defense System include:

• BAE Systems plc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Leonardo SpA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• SAAB AB

• Thales Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Industry?

The emergence and progress of technology is a notable trend in the anti-ship missile defense system market. Leading companies in this field are utilizing these advancements to create innovative solutions and strengthen their market position. For example, Lockheed Martin Corporation, an American aerospace and security company, announced in March 2022 that they will produce six new AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) for the U.S. Air Force. These missiles will be deployed against key enemy structures like aircraft carriers, transport vessels, and guided-missile cruisers. The LRASM will use a multi-faceted sensor suite, a weapon data link, and an enhanced digital anti-jam global positioning system (GPS) to identify and destroy major targets within ship clusters at sea.

What Segments Are Covered In The Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market Report?

The anti-ship missile defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Missile Interceptor, Radar

2) By Launch Platform: Air, Surface, Submarine

3) By Application: Ballistic Missiles Defense, Conventional Missile Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Missile Interceptor: Surface-To-Air Missiles (SAMs), Short-Range Interceptors, Long-Range Interceptors, Guided Missiles, Kinetic Kill Vehicles

2) By Radar: 2D Radar Systems, 3D Radar Systems, Early Warning Radar, Tracking Radar, Multi-Function Radar Systems

View the full anti-ship missile defense system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-ship-missile-defence-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most substantial region in the anti-ship missile defense system market. The report featuring this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

