Israel threatens to ban major aid organizations as starvation deepens

Unless INGOs submit to the full registration requirements, including the mandatory submission of details of private donors, complete Palestinian staff lists and other sensitive information about personnel for so-called “security” vetting to Israeli authorities, many could be forced to halt operations in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and remove all international staff within 60 days. Some organizations have even been issued a seven-day ultimatum to provide Palestinian staff lists.

NGOs have made clear that sharing such data is unlawful (including under relevant data protection laws), unsafe, and incompatible with humanitarian principles. In the deadliest context for aid workers worldwide, where 98 percent of those humanitarians killed were Palestinian, NGOs have no guarantees that handing over such information would not put staff at further risk, or be used to advance the government of Israel's stated military and political aims. 

Today, INGOs’ fears have proven true: the registration system is now being used to further block aid and deny food and medicine in the midst of the worst-case scenario of famine. 

“Since the full siege was imposed on 2 March, CARE has not been able to deliver any of our $1.5 million worth of pre-positioned supplies into Gaza,” said Jolien Veldwijk, Country Director of CARE. “This includes critical shipments of food parcels, medical supplies, hygiene kits, dignity kits, and maternal and infant care items. Our mandate is to save lives, but due to the registration restrictions civilians are being left without the food, medicine, and protection they urgently need.”

“Oxfam has over $2.5 million worth of goods that have been rejected from entering Gaza by Israel, especially WASH and hygiene items as well as food,” said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam Policy Lead. “This registration process signals to INGOs that their ability to operate may come at the cost of their independence and ability to speak out.”

These restrictions are part of a broader strategy that includes the so-called “GHF” scheme – a militarized distribution mechanism promoted as a humanitarian solution. In reality, it is a deadly tool of control, with at least 859 Palestinians killed around “GHF” sites since it began operating. 

“The militarized food distribution scheme has weaponized starvation and curated suffering. Distributions at GHF sites have resulted in extreme levels of violence and killings, primarily of young Palestinian men, but also of women and children, who have gone to the sites in the hope of receiving food,” according to Aitor Zabalgogeazkoa, MSF emergency coordinator in Gaza.

Both the “GHF” scheme and the INGO registration process aim to block impartial aid, exclude Palestinian actors, and replace trusted humanitarian organizations with mechanisms that serve political and military objectives. They come as the government of Israel to escalate its military offensive and deepen its occupation in Gaza, making clear these measures are part of a broader strategy to entrench control and erase Palestinian presence.

“At this point, everyone knows what the correct, humane answer is, and it's not a floating pier, airdrops or the “GHF.” The answer, to save lives, save humanity and save yourselves from complicity in engineered mass starvation, is to open all the borders, at all hours, to the thousands of trucks, millions of meals and medical supplies, ready and waiting nearby,” said Sean Carroll of Anera. 

We call on all states and donors to: 

  • Press Israel to end the weaponization of aid, including through bureaucratic obstruction, such as the INGO registration procedures.
  • Insist that INGOs are not forced to share sensitive personal information, in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), or compromise staff safety or independence as a condition for delivering aid.
  • Demand the immediate and unconditional opening of all land crossings and conditions for the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian aid.
  • 1. Action Against Hunger (ACF)
    2. A New Policy
    3. ACT Alliance
    4. Action For Humanity
    5. ActionAid Denmark
    6. ActionAid International
    7. All We Can
    8. Alliance Sud
    9. American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)
    10. Americares
    11. Anera
    12. Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz
    13. Bystanders No More
    14. Campaign Against Arms Trade
    15. Canadian Foodgrains Bank
    16. CARE
    17. Caritas Internationalis
    18. Caritas Jerusalem
    19. Caritas Middle East and North Africa
    20. Caritas Switzerland
    21. Center for Jewish Nonviolence
    22. Charity & Security Network
    23. Children Not Numbers
    24. Christian Aid
    25. Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)
    26. CISS - Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud
    27. Committee to Protect Journalists
    28. Cooperation Canada
    29. COORDINADORA VALENCIANA ONGD
    30. DanChurchAid
    31. Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
    32. Department of Service to the Palestinian Refugees
    33. Diakonia
    34. Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe
    35. EDUCO
    36. Embrace the Middle East
    37. Emergency - Life Support for Civilian War Victims Ong Ets
    38. Entreculturas
    39. Forum Ziviler Friedensdienst e.V. (Pro Peace)
    40. Frieda - the Feminist Peace Organization
    41. Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL)
    42. Fund for Global Human Rights
  • 43. Glia
    44. HEKS/EPER (Swiss Church Aid)
    45. HelpAge International
    46. Humanitarian Coalition
    47. Humanity Auxilium
    48. Humanity & Inclusion – Handicap International
    49. Humanity First UK
    50. INARA
    51. Insecurity Insight
    52. International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF)
    53. INTERSOS
    54. Islamic Relief
    55. Jahalin Solidarity
    56. Japan International Volunteer Center (JVC)
    57. Jüdische Stimme für Demokratie und Gerechtigkeit in Israel/Palästina JVJP Switzerland
    58. KinderUSA
    59. Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation
    60. La Coordinadora de Organizaciones para el Desarrollo (The Spanish Development NGO
    Platform)
    61. Médecins du Monde France
    62. Médecins du Monde International Network
    63. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
    64. MedGlobal
    65. Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP)
    66. medico international
    67. medico international schweiz
    68. Mennonite Central Committee (MCC)
    69. Middle East Children’s Alliance
    70. MPower Change Action Fund
    71. Muslim Aid
    72. NORWAC – Norwegian Aid Committee
    73. Norwegian Church Aid
    74. Norwegian People's Aid (NPA)
    75. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
    76. Oxfam
    77. Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF)
    78. PANZMA - Palestinian Australian New Zealand Medical Association
    79. PARCIC
    80. Pax Christi International
    81. Peace Watch Switzerland
    82. People in Need (PIN)
    83. Plan International
    84. Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH)
    85. Portuguese Platform of Development NGOs
  • 86. Premiere Urgence Internationale (PUI)
    87. Project HOPE
    88. Relief International
    89. Right to Play
    90. Sabeel-Kairos UK
    91. Saferworld
    92. Save the Children International
    93. Secours Islamique France (SIF)
    94. Solidar Suisse
    95. Solidarités International
    96. SWISSAID
    97. Terre des Hommes Italy
    98. Terre des Hommes Lausanne
    99. The Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET)
    100. The United Church of Canada
    101. United Against Inhumanity (UAI)
    102. Vento di Terra
    103. War Child Alliance
    104. Weltfriedensdienst e.V.

Distribution channels: Human Rights


