August 13, 2025 Cayetano cites volleyball's family spirit, pushes PH as sports tourism hub Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday emphasized the values of family, teamwork, and gratitude as he joined the launch of the country's hosting of the FIVB Men's World Championship 2025. "Papasalamat ako that the way the Lord created Filipinos are napaka-hospitable natin at ang hilig natin sa bayanihan," Cayetano said in his speech on August 13, 2025, during 'Set Na Natin 'To: An Electrifying Launch.' The event unveiled the official theme song 'Electrifying', written and performed by Cebuana artist Karencitta, and introduced the official mascots Koolog, Kidlat, and Hataw. Among those present were Philippine Sports Commission Chairman John Patrick "Pato" Gregorio, Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Philippine Olympic Committee Chairman Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, and other members of the local organizing committee (LOC). Cayetano, co-chairperson of the LOC, said sports embody qualities society seeks to teach, from anti-drug advocacy to teamwork, commitment, focus, and hard work. He pointed out that volleyball is described worldwide as a "family sport," where families not only play but also watch the games together, adding that this aligns with deeply held Filipino values. Addressing volunteers at the event, Cayetano likened volleyball's "set up" play to the country's efforts to position itself for economic growth. "How important is it in the game of volleyball na tama yung pagka-set up? So, in search of our identity economically — call centers, manufacturing, agriculture — we want the Philippines to be a powerhouse in sports tourism," he said. He expressed gratitude to the World Federation, sponsors, sports leaders, and the country's national volleyball teams from the under-16 division upward. "Thank you for joining the game. God bless you all," he said. 'Family spirit' ng volleyball, susi sa sports tourism — Cayetano Binigyang diin ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang kahalagahan ng pamilya, pagtutulungan, at pasasalamat sa kanyang pagdalo sa paglulunsad ng hosting ng bansa para sa FIVB Men's World Championship 2025. "Papasalamat ako that the way the Lord created Filipinos are napaka-hospitable natin at ang hilig natin sa bayanihan," ayon kay Cayetano sa kanyang talumpati noong Agosto 13, 2025 sa Set Na Natin 'To: An Electrifying Launch. Sa naturang event, ipinakilala ang opisyal na theme song na 'Electrifying' na isinulat at inawit ng Cebuana artist na si Karencitta, pati na rin ang mga opisyal na mascots na sina Koolog, Kidlat, at Hataw. Dumalo rin sa okasyon sina Philippine Sports Commission Chairman John Patrick "Pato" Gregorio, Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Philippine Olympic Committee Chairman Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, at iba pang kinatawan ng local organizing committee (LOC). Bilang co-chairperson ng LOC, sinabi ni Cayetano na ang sports ay sumasaloob ng mga katangiang mahalaga sa lipunan — mula sa adbokasiya laban sa droga hanggang sa teamwork, commitment, focus, at sipag. Binanggit din niya na sa buong mundo, tinuturing ang volleyball bilang isang "family sport," kung saan hindi lang magkasama ang pamilya sa paglalaro kundi pati sa panonood, bagay na akma umano sa mga pinahahalagahan ng mga Pilipino. Sa kanyang mensahe sa mga volunteer, inihalintulad ni Cayetano ang "set up" play sa volleyball sa pagsisikap ng bansa na maihanda ang sarili para sa paglago ng ekonomiya. "How important is it in the game of volleyball na tama yung pagka-set up? So, in search of our identity economically — call centers, manufacturing, agriculture — we want the Philippines to be a powerhouse in sports tourism," aniya. Nagpasalamat din siya sa World Federation, sponsors, mga sports leader, at sa mga pambansang koponan ng volleyball mula under-16 division pataas. "Thank you for joining the game. God bless you all," dagdag pa niya.

