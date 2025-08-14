Vegas Turns Gold as ELYSIAN Elevates the Inspiring Women of Tomorrow

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN) ELYSIAN Magazine Cover Reveal (Image credit: ELYSIAN) Karen Floyd and Dr. Christina Rahm (Image credit: ELYSIAN) Atmosphere (Image credit: ELYSIAN) Atmosphere (Image credit: ELYSIAN)

Golden Issue reveal and exclusive Ukraine documentary screening headline transformative two-day experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELYSIAN’s Legacy of Light experience in Las Vegas was nothing short of extraordinary, captivating guests with two days of powerful storytelling, connection, and mentorship. The exclusive event celebrated the expansion of ELYSIAN’s mission to include Aspiring Women, highlighting the next generation of leaders who are poised to make an impact on the world.The festivities kicked off Friday with Cocktails & Conversation at The Vault in the Bellagio Hotel, where guests were invited to dress in gold, a symbol of resilience, light, and hope. ELYSIAN Founder and Publisher Karen Floyd welcomed attendees, setting the stage for an evening of dialogue that celebrated mentorship and the exchange of knowledge across generations.The evening’s highlight was the official reveal of the Golden Issue, which honors Aspiring Women — young women who are already breaking barriers and shaping their own paths.“Tonight was a reminder of the power we unlock when women stand together — supporting, mentoring, and challenging each other to reach new heights,” Floyd said. “The Golden Issue isn’t just a celebration; it’s a call to action. It’s about breaking down barriers, passing the torch of leadership with intention, and creating a future where every woman, regardless of age or experience, has the opportunity to lead and inspire. We’re not just paving the way — we’re lighting it on fire.”Dr. Christina Rahm, a trailblazing entrepreneur, scientist and humanitarian, is spearheading ELYSIAN’s Aspiring Women initiative. With her vision and commitment to mentorship, Rahm is reshaping how younger women can connect with seasoned leaders, offering them not just career guidance, but emotional, mental, and spiritual support to overcome challenges and succeed.“Mentorship is about giving women the tools to navigate their own path with clarity and confidence,” Rahm said. “It’s about showing them how to move beyond conventional boundaries, break systems that don’t work for them, and embrace their full potential without apologizing for it.”Through this initiative, ELYSIAN is creating a sustainable network where women of all generations learn, grow, and empower each other, fostering a culture of mentorship that will shape the future of women across industries.The celebration continued Saturday with an exclusive private screening of Ukraine: For the Children, the moving sequel to ELYSIAN’s award-winning documentary Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women’s War. The film, which has already captivated audiences at the Kennedy Center, the American Theater, and the Vatican’s World Changers Summit, brought together guests to witness the resilience of women and children affected by war.“This documentary is a testament to the unyielding spirit of those who continue to fight for peace in the face of adversity,” Floyd said. “It is an honor to share these stories and continue the work of raising awareness and creating change.”RyouLive, a trailblazer in Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) technology, proudly sponsored ELYSIAN’s Legacy of Light experience. Their groundbreaking work focuses on developing a wireless brain-body interface that communicates with the human brain via frequencies, transcending traditional approaches. RyouLive is at the cutting edge of AI technology, working to safeguard humanity's future by creating an ASI platform that holds the potential to revolutionize industries and solve complex global challenges. Their mission is to ensure that the development of ASI is aligned with ethical design principles and human well-being.Legacy of Light was an overwhelming success, bringing together ELYSIAN’s global network of women to celebrate their shared story while looking ahead to the future. As the publication’s focus expands to include both Aspiring and Inspiring Women, the Las Vegas experience marked the beginning of a new chapter in ELYSIAN’s journey to connect, uplift, and create lasting change.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN is a luxury lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. With a focus on Aspiring Women and Inspiring Women, ELYSIAN is committed to fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and creating positive change. Through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the publication has disbursed over $17 million to support initiatives for women, children, animals, service, and the environment.For more information, please visit https://readelysian.com IG: @readelysian | F: ReadElysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazine

