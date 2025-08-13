BOOKSIDE PRESS UNRAVELS THE VARIED FACETS OF LIFE AND ITS JOURNEY WITH FIVE ECLECTIC READS

Close Friends' Cathedral Adventure Danger on the Train A Girl with a Bad Reputation Secrets of My Past: Keeping Me from the Future The Wound Closest to the Sun Novel

Ready to captivate readers with riveting reading experiences, five authors touch on the challenges and triumphs of life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From vibrant youthful escapades and heartfelt reunions to profoundly touching personal odysseys, writers Anne Ward Crocker, Donna L. Walter, Dave Gioia, Cameo Davis, and Karl Berger come together to present their most captivating works. Every narrative artfully encapsulates the genuine, unfiltered instances of existence, providing a reading journey that is both enduring and deeply significant.Prepared to begin an intriguing literary trip for readers of all ages, author Anne Ward Crocker unveils her newest gem, “Close Friends’ Cathedral Adventure.” This delightful story weaves together enchanting forest animals, the stunning Washington National Cathedral, and a captivating exploration of architecture tailored for young imaginations.During the annual Festival of Flowers at the National Cathedral, Christy, Paul-Paulette, and Peat arrive at the cathedral, ready to shine in the magnificent floral display. As Christy and Paul-Paulette make themselves at home, Peat finds it a challenge to conceal his sizable figure among the fern's lush fronds. When Peat unexpectedly finds himself alone in the expansive cathedral, he sets off on an exhilarating adventure to reconnect with his friends. Through Peat’s perspective, readers are welcomed into the breathtaking design of the cathedral, exploring its captivating exterior and interior elements in a delightful, child-friendly manner. “Close Friends’ Cathedral Adventure” by Anne Ward Crocker presents an enchanting mix of exploration, camaraderie, and discovery regarding the cultural and architectural importance of one of America’s most renowned landmarks. Throughout the journey, kids will encounter a brief glossary of architectural terms, transforming it into both an enlightening resource and an enjoyable story.A powerful and emotional narrative based on true events that span continents, wars, and generations awaits in author Donna L. Walter's poignant piece, “Danger on the Train.” This extraordinary story traces the lives of two siblings, Sophie and David, who were torn apart during one of the most tumultuous times in history—the Bolshevik Revolution and World War I.David joined the tsar's army while Sophie and her family moved to America in 1913. While separated, the families kept in touch until the Soviet authority punished receiving Western letters and packages in the mid-1930s. Sophie's family in America worried their Russian relatives had died after the letters stopped coming. After decades of quiet, Sophie's granddaughter Donna and David's granddaughter Lilli meet by chance in Germany. Both cousins were born one day apart, and they begin a wonderful journey of reconnecting their family's past, sharing experiences, and solving the mystery of what happened during their years apart.Through letters, visits, and even a daring journey to Russia, Donna and Lilli unveil the gripping stories of their families' struggles under the Soviet regime. “Danger on the Train” by Donna L. Walter presents a personal exploration of their ancestors’ experiences during times of war, revolution, and political turmoil, offering a unique insight into Russia’s history, spanning from the era of Catherine the Great to Mikhail Gorbachev.In “A Girl With A Bad Reputation,” author Dave Gioia crafts a vivid and thought-provoking depiction of adolescence, all while capturing the essence of one of the most transformative decades in American history. At the heart of the narrative is Colleen Hanrahan, a brilliantly clever and boldly confident fourteen-year-old girl residing in Newburgh, New York.Colleen's father, a successful but temperamental criminal defense attorney, controls her home life with his drinking and authoritarianism, making her feel like property. Her mother, a keen and silent family law attorney, is her main solace and keeps a complicated family secret. Colleen's experiences in the mid to late 1960s are shaped by racial tensions, political turbulence, and cultural upheaval. The Civil Rights Movement and her hometown's white flight and escalating racial tensions make Colleen perceive her personal struggles as part of a bigger social struggle. After her awakening, she dreams of working in law or politics to defend the rights of all oppressed people. Dave Gioia's “A Girl With A Bad Reputation” conveys the raw passion and gritty realism of a young woman coming of age in a contradictory environment. In a world that is changing, it gives readers a peek of the challenges of growing up, navigating family dynamics, and defying social norms.Author Cameo Davis reveals an intensely personal and emotionally charged story in her latest book, “Secrets of My Past: Keeping Me from the Future.” In this captivating autobiography, Davis unveils the concealed aspects of her life—sharing the experiences, silences, and decisions that have influenced her journey while also hindering her from achieving her true potential.This book extends beyond the boundaries of a typical memoir, delving into the depths of emotional truth, personal identity, and the intricate dance between hidden truths and self-esteem. Davis reveals how unaddressed past experiences burdened her journey, hindering her ability to fully embrace genuine love, joy, and meaningful connections. Within these pages, she expresses not just her own truths but resonates with anyone who has ever felt shaped by the words left unspoken. It was purposefully launched on Valentine’s Day, a meaningful act that conveys a great deal. As the world revels in the joy of love, Davis contemplates its profound essence—not merely the romantic kind, but the vital self-love and acceptance that lay the foundation for everything else. Her message resonates: love cannot triumph over everything unless it is grounded in truth, beginning from within. In “Secrets of My Past: Keeping Me from the Future,” Cameo Davis embarks on a journey of introspection, unveiling the intricacies of her history to forge a path toward her future.An engaging exploration of the tumultuous periods in 20th-century European history unfolds in Karl Berger’s captivating work, “The Wound Closest to the Sun.” The novel explores the personal consequences of quiet, survival, and the tenuous prospect of healing through three intersecting timelines: Nazi-occupied France during World War II, post-revolutionary Bavaria in 1919, and a politically tense France for the year 1960.The plot centers on Yann, a French journalist, academic, and Albert Camus scholar. Yann struggles with unresolved grief and moral difficulty about decades-old decisions. In 1919 Bavaria, Karl, a young German soldier, saves Yann's life. That incident starts a lifelong reckoning that leads to an odd connection with Karl's only son, Klaus, in 1960. Klaus, who has inherited trauma and depression, presses Yann to write the stories he has suppressed, notably those about his experience in the French Resistance during World War II. When Yann saw Karl again, he met Madeleine, a bright French engineer and Resistance fighter whose enthusiasm and courage questioned his mission. His hesitation to take bold action led to a setback that transformed his existence. As the narrative unfolds in 1960, Yann finds himself grappling with the burdens of his past choices and the lingering regrets that have influenced his journey. “The Wound Closest to the Sun: A Novel” by Karl Berger is a deeply moving journey into the realms of identity, conscience, and the intrinsic human quest for significance in the midst of turmoil.With this timeless selection from the Bookside Press, audiences can expect a reading experience that takes them to the lows and highs of life, culminating into a descent that imparts with lasting wisdom and knowledge. 